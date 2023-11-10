Sharks count on youth for clash against Zebre Parma on Friday

By Witness Reporter

The Sharks, Lions and Stormers will be looking to reverse their fortunes in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this weekend, while the Bulls face a tough challenge as they aim to stay in the top four on the log.

The Sharks will be desperate to change their fortunes when they take on Zebre Parma on Friday because they also languish at the bottom of the log and are yet to open their account this season, and John Plumtree’s team will know it won’t be easy in Italy.

Although Zebre Parma are still searching for that elusive first victory of the season, they have secured a try-scoring bonus point in their last four matches.

The Italian club’s 15 tries are also the second most so far this season, only behind the Bulls’ 20.

It’s been a difficult month for a young Sharks team, starting their campaign overseas and taking on two Irish powerhouses of rugby in the opening fortnight, before a trip to London to play Ospreys last week.

The average age of 23 underlines that this young side is still growing, and change does take time to adopt.

A heavy injury toll that includes hooker Kerron van Vuuren, locks Gerbrandt Grobler, Reniel Hugo and Le Roux Roets, loose forward Vincent Tshituka, flyhalf Curwin Bosch and scrumhalf Francois Hougaard has also played a role.

Given this injury toll and the missing Springboks, this tour experience and the learnings from it, will hold this young team in good stead moving forward.

On Friday evening, the Sharks will be looking to make it three from three against their Italian opponents.

The inaugural season of VURC action delivered a 38-6 win for the Hollywoodbets Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, while the last edition in the 2022/23 season brought about a much closer result, Zebre going down 37-42 at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, the venue for Friday’s clash.

Head coach John Plumtree has been fortunate to be able to mostly retain the same starting line-up and looking to build continuity, making just two changes.

George Cronje starts at eighthman, swapping jerseys with last week’s incumbent Sikhumbuzo Notshe, while Boeta Chamberlain has come into the starting line-up in place of Curwin Bosch.

It is all about ending the tour on a high and these young men will certainly be up for the challenge.

The second match involving a South African team in the fourth round is in Cardiff on Friday night, when the Vodacom Bulls take on the Welsh club at the Arms Park.

Cardiff’s only victory in their last six Vodacom URC matches at their home ground was by 30-13 against Benetton in February, something that will give the visitors from Pretoria a bit of confidence.

The Bulls also seem to enjoy facing Welsh regions as they have lost only one of their nine previous matches against teams from the Principality, in Llanelli in January, while Jake White’s team won 29-19 on their only previous visit to Cardiff Arms Park, in October 2021.

On Saturday afternoon, the DHL Stormers face a tough task in Treviso when they line up against Benetton, one of only three sides who are still unbeaten in the URC after three rounds this season.

The Italian club have not been beaten in any competition in Treviso since March, with their victory over the Emirates Lions last weekend halting a seven-game losing run to South African opponents.

To compound matters for the Stormers, who lost Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka to injury last weekend, their only previous defeat to an Italian opponent was on their last visit to Treviso in their competition opener in September 2021.

After coming up short last weekend, the Emirates Lions face a reinvigorated Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday, after the Welsh club recorded their first win of the new season by 31-25 over Cardiff in round three.

The men from Johannesburg were forced to make two squad replacements, as JP Smith (prop) and Ruhan Straeuli (utility forward) were flown in to replace the injured Morgan Naude and Darrien Landsberg.

The Welsh club are on a roll at home, having won their last five Vodacom URC encounters at Parc y Scarlets, although they have lost their last two fixtures against South African opponents.

The Lions are still looking for their first win away from home in the Vodacom URC since their trip to Treviso last March, while they have experienced how tricky playing in Llanelli can be, as their only previous defeat to a Welsh region was on their last visit to Parc y Scarlets, in October 2021.

Other games this weekend are between Ulster and Munster in Belfast; Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors in Swansea; Edinburgh v Connacht in Edinburgh; and Dragons v Leinster in Newport.

Sharks Team

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Dylan Richardson

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Corne Rahl

5. Emile van Heerden

6. James Venter

7. Phepsi Buthelezi

8. George Cronje

9. Cameron Wright

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Aphiwe Dyantyi

12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg

13. Francois Venter (capt)

14. Werner Kok

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Daniel Jooste

17. Khwezi Mona

18. Hanro Jacobs

19. Hyron Andrews

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21. Zee Mkhabela

22. Lionel Cronje

23. Marnus Potgieter