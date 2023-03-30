Sharks eager to hunt as Durbanites host Irish outfit Munster

Carl Peters

European-led knockout rugby comes to Sharks territory for the first time this week, and Siya Kolisi vows that his inconsistent team will do all they can to make the home fans happy and advance to the next stage.

Kolisi’s black-and-white gang host Irish outfit Munster in the European Champions Cup last-16 at 1.30 pm on Saturday at Kings Park, where major entertainment is being laid on for spectators to create a festival-like vibe in exchange for a reasonable entry fee.

With South Africa’s participation in the Southern Hemisphere-based Super Rugby competition having been killed by Covid-19, and with the Sharks having had to travel for their quarter-final defeat to the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship last year, this is the first match in European-fostered knockout rugby being hosted by the Durban franchise this weekend.

However, Kolisi fully understands that there is a massive need for his men to put their recent defeats in the URC behind them and play more as a unit to stand a chance of reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

In addition to their much-needed tactical preparations for Saturday’s unusual kick-off just after lunch, he hopes the warm and humid weather in Durban poses a big challenge to the Irishmen coming from wintry conditions.

“They say you are only as good as your last game, and we were not good in our last game. But we want to rectify that on Saturday,” Kolisi said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday that featured several European journalists.

We did not play as a unit last weekend against Scarlets. There were some good individual moments, but we did not play well as a team. We disappointed ourselves and the team, and our fans. We want to make sure we put in a much better performance this week. Also, it’s the playoffs; you lose, you are out. We want to go to the quarter-finals.

The Sharks enter Saturday’s affair on the back of three consecutive losses in the URC, the other European set-up where Kolisi’s team have been quite inconsistent in contrast to their solid Champions Cup campaign so far.

But he said his men are really determined to move ahead in the Champions Cup and will know that they have to limit Munster’s operations on the park and be wary of movements during set-pieces, with the weather as another likely home weapon.

Munster are a great side. They hold the ball longer than most other teams from the URC and they are good at the breakdown — and have a good pack.

But we need to focus on ourselves. We must be up for the game and be aware that they could punish us at set-pieces.

The Bok star believes that playing in the Champions Cup is good for the Sharks and other South African sides.

“Super Rugby was good, too. It’s just two different competitions,” Kolisi said.

You can’t say the one is better than the other. Playing in the Champions Cup will definitely help us in a year when the World Cup is taking place in Europe.

In any competition we want to do well and dominate. We want to do well in every position.

In other quarter-final action involving SA teams, the Stormers host Harlequins from England at 4 pm on Saturday in Cape Town, while the Bulls visit Toulouse 24 hours later in France.