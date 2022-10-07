Sharks face test of depth against Leinster in Dublin

Carl Peters

The Sharks are set to get a better idea of their squad depth when they face log leaders and title favourites Leinster for their third match of the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

With their Springbok stars back in Durban, and the fixture taking place in Ireland, fans and critics alike will rate Sean Everitt’s touring team as underdogs for this highlight affair of the weekend’s programme at 6.05 pm at RDS Arena in Dublin.

But even if their Boks had been able to make the trip, the Sharks still would likely have been given long odds for victory on Saturday night, such is the nature of the opposition and their home advantage.

However, if this effective “B” team of the black-and-white outfit can live up to bullish comments made by No. 8 Phepsi Buthelezi earlier this week, it will be a big sign that Everitt’s men are on track to achieve more than they did last season.

Buthelezi said they were not bothered by the absence of their Boks at all, because they believed there’s enough depth in their squad to unsettle any opponents.

This despite their less-than-thrilling performances in victories over two competition minnows, Dragons and Zebre Parma, over the past two weekends.

He said:

As I think everyone is aware, we now have so much depth that we feel that any team the Sharks put out can compete. We will be without our Springboks on Saturday, and we know that playing Leinster on their home ground is a tough ask, but that won’t effect us. We are going out to win this game, and we see it as a big opportunity in the Sharks’ journey. So, we are really looking forward to the game and are not impacted by the absence of the Bok players. Leinster have all their internationals playing for them this weekend, but in our minds that doesn’t mean a thing.

Everitt was due to name his line-up on Thursday, but that was postponed to Friday, ostensibly to take an updated account of fitness and tactical posers in camp before choosing the best possible combination for the much-anticipated game.

That’s probably linked to the fact that some old players and new recruits in their tour squad were said to be coming back from injuries earlier in the week.

As thing stand, Everitt’s team sit in fifth spot on nine points from two outings, while Leinster are at the summit with 14 points from three assignments.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s action follows two consecutive rounds where the four South African franchises all won their fixtures, to sit in encouraging positions on the early log table.

The programme gets underway on Friday night with the Lions visiting Edinburgh. Saturday sees the Stormers do duty in Parma, while the Bulls compete in Glasgow.

URC FIXTURES

Friday

Edinburgh v Lions — 8.35 pm

Connacht v Munster — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Zebre v Stormers — 4 pm

Leinster v Sharks — 6.05 pm

Scarlets v Cardiff — 6.15 pm

Glasgow v Bulls — 8.35 pm

Ulster v Ospreys — 8.35 pm

Sunday

Benetton v Dragons — 3.45 pm