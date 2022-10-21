Sharks match called off after stomach flu outbreak

Witness Reporter

Home matches for the Sharks and Lions in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday were postponed on Friday.

The Sharks were due to face Ulster at Kings Park, while the Lions were scheduled to tackle Glasgow Warriors in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ | Sharks’ Springbok stars mean business, says Kolisi

But officials said on Friday that both Ulster and Glasgow Warriors have suffered major bouts of gastroenteritis in their camps.

As a result, both teams won’t be able to have enough fit players to continue with Saturday’s fixtures.