Sharks ‘need more self-belief’

Carl Peters

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams expects that his inconsistent outfit will work on their self-belief and group dynamics before they face the high-flying Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) in Cape Town on Saturday.

The speedy player is confident the Sharks have the ability to upset coach John Dobson’s Stormers on their own patch, but after their recent poor results, he says there’s a need for them to have the right psychological and physical approach for the trip to the Mother City.

This means that it’s less about exacting revenge over the Cape side for their commanding, 46-19 victory over them at Kings Park in Durban recently and more about playing to their full ability to grab much-needed points.

“We need to forget the past,” said the 26-year-old “Action Jackson”, whose Durban team have had a win-lose sequence over the past couple of months.

We have spoken about that. We need more self-belief. We know what happened in the previous match against the Stormers. Hopefully, we will have a strong team selected for the game and deliver the goods. The Stormers play a good brand of rugby; a good, all-round team. We need to get the ball in our court and play well.

With just four matches remaining in the race for the playoffs, the seventh-placed Sharks will certainly need to have their wits about them for mauls and scrums on Saturday because that’s where the Stormers have reportedly excelled of late in keeping second place in the standings, behind Irish powerhouse Leinster.

Williams said his rivalry with Springbok player Jaden Hendrikse for the Sharks’ No. 9 jersey, next to in-form flyhalf Curwin Bosch, can only be good for the franchise from the east coast.

“Jaden is a close friend. It [the rivalry] brings the best out of both of us,” he said.

“He gets the best out of me and I push him as well, I think.

“My partnership with Bosch, I think that started in 2018. I am happy for him. He is on form and, hopefully, I can also contribute to the team all season,” said Williams.

Their kick-off at 2.30 pm on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium forms part of a full round of URC matches, after only two games took place last weekend.

A second South African derby sees the Bulls host the Lions at 4.45 pm on Saturday, while log-leading Leinster visit Edinburgh on Saturday night.

After 14 rounds of action, Leinster are sitting pretty on 66 points and are followed by the Stormers on 54 points, Ulster on 49, Glasgow 44 and Munster on 42 in the top five.

The sixth-placed Bulls have 41, seventh-placed Sharks 40 and 12th-placed Lions 29 in terms of South African hopefuls.

But it is possible that one or two positions will change before the league phase is completed towards the end of April and play-off places are determined.

After 18 league games, the top eight teams qualify for the quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals and final.

Teams will be seeded from one to eight and will receive home advantage according to their seeding for those fixtures.

Williams’ team from Durban are challenged to regain consistency and be among the top four seeds at the right moment.