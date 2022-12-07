Sharks ready for Champions Cup debut against tricky Harlequins

Carl Peters

South African rugby enters a new era this week by way of European Champions Cup participation, and Sharks prop Ox Nche feels his teammates will do all they can to prove they belong in the premier franchise competition.

The debut for Nche’s gang in the prestigious contest sees them welcome English outfit Harlequins to Kings Park in Durban at 3 pm on Saturday, with the Stormers and Bulls opening their account on the same night against French outfits Clermont Auvergne away and Lyon at home, respectively.

The 12-match bill includes the United Rugby Championship’s current log leaders, Leinster, visiting Racing on Saturday afternoon, after London Irish and Montpellier get the ball rolling on Friday night in what is otherwise known as the Heineken Cup.

Nche said on Tuesday that the strong challenge presented by Harlequins demands that Sharks players move past the shock sacking of head coach Sean Everitt last week and take comfort in several Springbok players returning to the line-up this week

“The mood in camp is great, despite the coaching change; everybody is working hard,” said the big man.

We want to show we belong in the Heineken Cup. The mood is good, the camp is full of energy.

We are pretty excited to have the experienced players back and we just have to be on the same page mentally to try to win the competition.

Nche said Champions Cup action should not prove to be hugely different from the URC overall, but the Sharks must be mindful that Harlequins possess a “pretty good pack and it will be a good challenge for us” on Saturday afternoon.

I expect the opposition in the Heineken Cup to have a similar approach to URC teams, but the difference is that some teams in the Heineken Cup have a more attacking approach.

They are more unpredictable, with more ball in hand. They take more risks than URC teams. Harlequins have a successful strike-rate from set-pieces, so we have to try to disrupt that.

Following the sacking of Everitt, this is going to be the second Sharks game being handled by director of rugby Neil Powell, whose men beat Ospreys in the URC at home last weekend to arrest a two-match losing streak by the Durban outfit.

“You feel for Everitt and his family,” said Nche, “but as a professional, you know these things happen in the game. The sooner you move on from it, the better.

Powell is very focused on the players being well aligned. He brings an element of order. He wants everybody to work hard and stand together

That might actually be a good thing in view of the tough assignments awaiting the Sharks, as well as the other SA sides, in the Champions Cup.