Sharks ready for Ulster

Carl Peters

For experienced Sharks star Rohan Janse van Rensburg, this week’s encounter with Ulster is about building on their morale-boosting victory over the Lions and not bothering about which players the Irish visitors will be losing to Six Nations duty.

The former England-based inside centre and his Durban gang entertain Ulster’s warriors in a rescheduled affair at 2 pm on Saturday at Kings Park and this will bring the sides level with others in terms of matches played in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

ALSO READ | Boon for rugby fans as Varsity Shield action returns

The same applies to the other fixture at 4.15 pm on Saturday between the wounded Lions and Scottish hopefuls Glasgow Warriors in Johannesburg.

We built some rhythm against the Lions last Saturday and need to continue with that,” said Van Rensburg on Tuesday.

“Ulster will definitely lose some players to the Six Nations, but they are Ulster and whatever team they put out will be a strong one. This is a big game for us and a massive game for them, with the log situation and things.

The onus is on us to do well.

The team’s points

His team’s confidence-raising, 29-7 win over the toothless Lions in Egoli last Saturday, which followed an inconsistent patch of results, lifted them just one place to seventh in the 16-team standings, but they do have a game in hand to help them climb further.

They sit on 38 points at present, while log-leading Leinster have 66 points, second-placed Stormers 54, third-placed Ulster 44 and fourth-placed Glasgow 43.

ALSO READ | Werner Kok returns for Lions clash

Said Van Rensburg: “Teams like Leinster and Ulster are well-drilled and the room for error against them is limited. But they are coming from winter and so we have to use the climate and heat here to our advantage.

Every point we get is huge to move up the log. Teams who come to Durban must always have it tough, that’s the onus on us.

With Ulster and Glasgow also looking to exploit their game in hand, the Sharks are far from the “cruising lane” in the race for play-off positions that climaxes at the end of April after 18 rounds of action. That makes this week’s game more crucial, plus fullback Aphelele Fassi will be absent from the home side due to a rib injury.

Fassi, he’s an unbelievable loss, but we have some quality players to fill his boots.

This is even though Springbok players have been in a lengthy rest period.

ALSO READ | Sharks vow to make amends

The Welkom-born, Gauteng-raised player, who joined the Durban side from England’s Sale Sharks in 2022, also acknowledged the splendid form of Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who was outstanding against the Lions.

It is very exciting to be playing with him. He adapts to the game well, he can read the game well. He can also be stubborn at times and that is also good.

He offers the team a lot. It’s amazing to be playing with him.

The Sharks team for the game will be announced on Friday.