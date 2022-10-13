Sharks reload on home soil

Carl Peters

The Sharks are not only pleased to have their own soil under their boots again, but also with the opportunity for their powerful Springboks to rejoin them for some serious action in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Following three assignments in Europe, the black-and-white outfit host Glasgow Warriors in Durban on Saturday, and Jaden Hendrikse says that he and the other Boks in the Sharks squad are determined to return to franchise colours with a bang.

ALSO READ | Sharks face test of depth against Leinster in Dublin

This includes Eben “The Enforcer” Etzebeth being “very excited and very happy” to possibly make his Sharks debut this weekend after years as a Western Province star, according to Hendrikse.

“We want to come back and be a big influence to the team, but also fit into the team as smoothly as possible,” said the Bok scrumhalf on Wednesday.

I am super-excited to get on the park this weekend for the Sharks. Basically for me, its about enjoying every moment. READ MORE Concerns over rumours that Woodburn Rugby Stadium may be sold

He confirmed a general suspicion that coach Sean Everitt’s side have been working on defence since their 54-34 hammering by Leinster last weekend, but without forgetting a need to attack Glasgow as powerfully as possible from 4.05 pm on Saturday.

The main focus has been on defence; we need to get the spacing and alignment right, and also make our first-time tackles. When it comes to attack, it’s basically do what we did; just be ruthless when we come inside their ’22’ area.

Glasgow come to Durban after upsetting the Bulls 35-21 in Scotland last week with a counter-attacking approach largely.

“Glasgow matched the Bulls physically. Even at the set-piece, they disrupted the Bulls’ line-outs,” said young Hendrikse.

I have watched three of Glasgow’s matches. They are good on transition attacks. They basically defend well, with a high line basically. They wait until you make a mistake, so they can counterattack. Basically, they play very deep; they want you to come up and drown yourself, so they can then play the short options. They basically have a good attack, so it will be a good challenge for us.

ALSO READ | Sharks ready to hunt in Dublin

Meanwhile, next to the likely return of Hendrikse at No. 9 for the “Fear The Fin” outfit in Durban this weekend, Boeta Chamberlain has said that he will keep plugging away as the team’s No. 10 in the absence of injured “elder statesmen” Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje.

Chamberlain was reportedly the only fit flyhalf with fair experience for the Sharks’ European tour, where they posted much-expected results over the past three weekends — wins against Zebre and Dragons and then the sobering loss to Leinster.

“I’m always ready if the opportunity comes — be it 20 minutes, 80 minutes — and when I get the chance, I know what my job is and that I just need to do it,” Chamberlain said in a statement.

In the Currie Cup, you have more freedom in terms of decision-making and kicking, and can get away with a bit more. In the URC, if you have one bad kick, the consequences are much worse. There are a lot of international players in the overseas teams and they bring calmness to their teams, and they know what it takes to turn a small mistake into a scoring opportunity.

He emphasised the flyhalf’s importance to the line-up, especially in competitions like the URC where chances can become limited in certain games and creating scoreboard pressure is extremely important.

Coach Everitt will name his team tomorrow for the game on Saturday.