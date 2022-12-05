Sharks shift focus to Cup action

Carl Peters

The Sharks turn their attention to the high-profile Champions Cup this week after they ended a dramatic, two-match losing streak in Durban over the weekend.

By beating Ospreys 25-10 at Kings Park on Friday, the men in black and white bounced back from a trying period which was highlighted by the sacking of head coach Sean Everitt.

Neil Powell, the Sharks’ director of rugby, came more into the picture and he said the result against the low-lying Ospreys was far more important than his team’s performance on the night due to those recent negative developments in camp.

The former Blitzboks coach, nevertheless, acknowledged that the Sharks will have to improve considerably when they seek to make a memorable debut in the European-controlled Champions Cup against Harlequins at home on Saturday.

“It will give us a bit of a breather,” Powell told the media about the desperate win over Ospreys.

“We all know it wasn’t an easy week. This game was never going to be easy because of the week and it was a short week, as well.

“We played on Sunday and we had to get the guys recovered and get good preparation to play on Friday again. That turnaround also made it difficult …

“It’s good that we got a bit of confidence and a good result from this game.”

With the unlucky Everitt out of the picture, Powell gave the impression that he plans to get the Sharks to play rugby from the top drawer, considering they have a powerful manpower situation that is underlined by the presence of several Springboks in their camp.

“It’s not just about the result for me,” he said.

“It’s also about the way we play, the effort that we put in and how we execute the plan and how well we do in our individual roles and responsibilities.

“We can definitely make a step up there. We will learn from our mistakes, but there was some good dominance in that game, as well, especially in the first half.

“There were a lot of positives as well, but we do need to make sure that we get it right for next weekend.”

In terms of the URC standings, the Sharks sit in 10th spot with 19 points from seven matches.

They are a hefty 24 points adrift of log-leading Leinster, who have played nine games.

Meanwhile, the Lions jumped into fifth spot yesterday by beating Scarlets 32-15 in Johannesburg.

They sit on 24 points from eight matches, having won three of their last five assignments, while Scarlets occupy second-last position with nine points from nine games.

The Lions got two of their four tries yesterday from Congolese-born Emmanuel Tshituka in a game where Jordan Hendrikse kicked two penalties and two conversions.

Zebre sit right at the bottom of the log with just four points from nine outings, while Ospreys are third-bottom with 14 points from nine fixtures.