Sharks’ Springbok stars mean business, says Kolisi

Carl Peters

In what could mean another “fan-tastic” affair at Kings Park on Saturday, Siya Kolisi believes that the Sharks’ Springbok stars are fully intent on doing well for the franchise before they return to international duty.

The congenial player said on Tuesday that even though plans have already been announced for the Springboks’ tour to Europe next month, the Bok-laden Sharks team will show massive teeth again this weekend against Ulster to boost the franchise’s title hopes in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Much was said about how Kolisi and company thrilled the fans in their first home game of the new URC campaign against Glasgow Warriors last weekend, and there’s the same desire this week, according to the loose forward.

Even coach Sean Everitt reportedly dropped his usual calmness for a series of big smiles after the very impressive 40-12 win over Glasgow at Kings Park, where several of his Boks returned to franchise colours after a rest period that followed their duty for the country in the Rugby Championship.

That included Eben “The Enforcer” Etzebeth having a very memorable debut for the black-and-white outfit, after which Everitt labelled him as one of the best locks in the world, “if not the best”.

Kolisi said on Tuesday that the Bok players were delighted to feature against Glasgow last weekend and they are all comfortably aware that they need to give their best in whatever jersey they are wearing.

We were just happy to be back and join the group. We just wanted to add value … We just wanted to add energy, and we did that. We helped to bring physicality, too. It is a big game this week. My mind is on the Sharks, not on going back to the Boks. When we [Bok players] are here, we need to give all we can because we also want to compete for the trophy.

Having a good balance between defence and attack, said the Bok skipper, will be critical again in the clash with Ulster this week.

Ulster have a strong pack … and we need to limit penalties — be stronger in scrums and mauls. We are definitely going to go all out for a win. We [the Sharks pack] can’t doubt ourselves. We are going to make sure we back each other and go all out … Each one of us must make sure we give our all.

He said that, while the players are always proud to represent club and country, an enjoyable fact about playing for the Sharks is the players can move the ball around more, as was the case against Glasgow last weekend.

“The shape is similar to the Boks, but the players have an opportunity to run the ball,” he said. “I really enjoyed last week’s game. We play a bit more with ball in hand here; it is a bit different with the Boks.”

Coach Everitt is due to name his team on Thursday.

His “Fear The Fin” men sit fourth in the standings with 15 points from four matches, while Ulster lie second with 21 points from five assignments. Both teams have suffered one loss so far.

Their clash on Saturday will kick off at 6.15 pm.

URC FIXTURES

Friday

Benetton Rugby v Bulls — 6.30 pm

Connacht v Llanelli Scarlets — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Zebre v Edinburgh — 2 pm

Lions v Glasgow Warriors — 4.05 pm

Sharks v Ulster — 6.15 pm

Leinster v Munster — 6.15 pm

Cardiff Rugby v Stormers — 8.35 pm

Sunday

Dragons v Ospreys — 4 pm