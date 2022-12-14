Sharks to avoid discliplinary issues in France, says Bongi

Carl Peters

When the Sharks tackle their first away fixture of the Champions Cup against Bordeaux Begles in France on Friday, remorseful hooker Bongi Mbonambi promises that they will be extremely mindful of disciplinary issues and the weather conditions.

This after his Durban side had to really keep their wits about them in the second half of their debut in the European competition against Harlequins in Durban last weekend, when they were at a numerical disadvantage due to untimely infringements.

The 39-31 final result was a big confidence-booster for the black-and-white outfit in terms of starting a new, high-level competition, and Mbonambi says they plan to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s drama when they do duty against Bordeaux.

The weekend’s game

In the weekend’s game, prop Ox Nche received a red card in the 59th minute for an accidental clash of heads with Harlequins hooker Jack Walker when the Sharks were leading 29-14, and Mbonambi saw yellow for a foul just before that.

But a committed showing from the Sharks, particularly their “fast and furious” winger Makazole Mapimpi, helped save the day for the hosts.

Nche was, nevertheless, waiting to know his disciplinary outcome last night. Said Mbonambi on Tuesday: “We have spoken about discipline. We had a really tough talk about that.

“I apologise for that [the yellow card]. Ox, too. We got on the wrong side of the referee, but have to make sure it does not happen again.”

He said his team will also be ready to compete in any weather, considering South African franchises are not accustomed to playing in the European winter or even the steamy South African summer in December.

In fact, there were very contrasting weather scenes during last weekend’s opening round of matches, with some games plagued by rain and mist in Europe.

We have spoken about the conditions — how to keep control of the ball. We know that Bordeaux are good at putting pressure on their opponents, even during breakdowns, so we have to get the ball in and out as quickly as possible

In addition to that, Mbonambi said they will be very mindful not to let the French internationals in the home side, especially the half-back pairing, “control the game”.

Friday’s match at the 34 000-capacity Stade Chaban-Delmas kicks off at 10 pm (SA time).