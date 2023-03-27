Sharks urged to dig deep after losing against lowly Scarlets

Carl Peters

It’s very clear that the Sharks will need greater cohesion and discipline to get past Irish outfit Munster in the European Champions Cup last-16 at Kings Park on Saturday.

That’s the word from the Durban franchise’s director of rugby, Neil Powell, following their scrappy and much-criticised 32-20 defeat by lowly Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship in Wales on Saturday night.

It was his team’s third consecutive defeat and fourth loss from the past five outings, leaving them in eighth position in the URC standings with just two games left in the race for quarter-final berths.

Said Powell:

It was obviously a disappointing performance from us and the result, as well. It was again a game where we let ourselves down because of our ill-discipline. Again, too many penalties that put ourselves under pressure. We also had unforced errors. We knew coming into this game that Scarlets feed off those opportunities and those scraps, and we gave them those scraps and they scored two of their tries off our mistakes. All-round, not good enough, not clinical enough in this game, and we've only got ourselves to blame.

Saturday’s result at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli came about despite his having restored plenty of Springboks to the line-up at the end of a lengthy rest period ordered by SA Rugby in a World Cup year.

There were moments where they took the game to Scarlets with purpose, but the overall showing was below par and put their quarter-final hopes in doubt, considering that three teams now sit within three points of them on the log table — Benetton, Cardiff and Lions.

They will play Italian hopefuls Benetton and Munster in their last two round-robin matches, both at home, but first comes the Champions Cup knockout date with the Irishmen in Durban this week.

Troubled Sharks fans will easily speculate that Powell faces pressure to make the most of the training schedule before Saturday’s fixture.

I also think it was a very individualistic performance by us. It feels like the guys tried hard individually, but we didn’t try hard as a team. We will have to come together as a team over the next three or four days and make sure we bring a team performance against Munster and not an individualistic one.

Meanwhile, the Sharks’ Currie Cup team registered their second win of the new season by beating Western Province 20-7 in Round 3 at a windswept Kings Park on Sunday.

Last weekend, they went down 48-40 to Griquas in Kimberley, but their previous fixture featured a 32-16 win over the newly-promoted Griffons in Durban.

They dominated possession against “Province” on Sunday and young scrumhalf Bradley Davids was instrumental in tries scored by the dreadlocked duo of Yaw Penxe and Phikolomzi Sobahle in the opening 22 minutes of the low-scoring encounter.

Though experienced flyhalf Fred Zeilinga battled to convert both tries from acute angles he faced, there was a penalty conversion by him in-between the “dot downs” that helped the hosts take a 13-7 lead at the break.

The scoreline stood for just over 25 minutes before speedster Penxe capitalised on a blunder by the opposition’s rearguard — and Zeilinga did convert the try this time.

Man-of-the-match Penxe and company will next face the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.