Sharks vow to make amends

Carl Peters

For Curwin Bosch and his Sharks clan from Durban, Saturday’s trip to the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) is mainly about restoring the fans’ faith in the “Fear The Fin” team.

The experienced flyhalf-cum-fullback says this means getting a solid result from a strong performance in the 3 pm kick-off in Johannesburg, and there has to be little worry about the altitude challenge for the visitors.

This after Bosch and company were hammered by the Stormers in their last URC fixture on home turf two weeks ago and were left in an undesirable mid-table place in the 16-team standings.

It was their fifth loss from 12 matches in the competition, which probably surprised their fans, who have been attending matches in very pleasing numbers.

“We have been playing good rugby, bar the last game. By our standards, obviously that performance was not good enough, especially at home.”

We have reviewed that game. Nothing went our way. We made too many mistakes and the quality team that the Stormers are punished us for those mistakes. Our discipline let us down. We conceded too many penalties at critical times and we could not turn things around. But we hope to start fast and well against the Lions. We will stick to our systems.

He said that he’s certain that “the guys are looking forward to rectifying things” on Saturday.

It’s about executing our game-plan to the best of our ability. Obviously, it was not good enough to perform the way we did against the Stormers. But we know what we are capable of, so it’s just a case of putting everything together on the day.

The clash at Ellis Park in Egoli will be followed by another hot clash between the Stormers and Bulls at 5 pm at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, where desperation for results will also be the theme.

That’s because the South African sides are way behind log-leading Leinster.

After 12 official rounds of action, the Irish powerhouse have 61 points, followed by the Stormers on 50, Ulster on 43, the Bulls on 40 and Glasgow Warriors on 39 in the top five positions, but Ulster and Glasgow have a game in hand.

The eighth-placed Sharks sit on 33 points from 12 matches, while the Lions are 13th with 24 points from the same number of assignments.

Bosch said it will be interesting and challenging to play against some former Sharks players now campaigning for the Lions, as well as against the strong kicking of his opposite number, Jordan Hendrickse, the brother of Sharks and Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrickse.

We know what to expect. They can play an expansive brand of rugby, with some of our old boys in their team. It’s going to be a big, physical challenge for us. We need to be disciplined in our defending.

Jordan is a really good rugby player. His kicking will be crucial at altitude. We have to put pressure on him, not give him space … Marius is flipping great, tough and hard. We must stop that, take his space away. But, overall, we are not too concerned about individuals.

However, the Sharks may be happy to hear that Hendrickse is reportedly set to miss Saturday’s fixture due to a shoulder injury.

The Sharks team is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.