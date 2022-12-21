Shock and sadness after local soccer coach takes his life

Jerry Barnes

The local soccer fraternity is still reeling with shock following the death of Thembinkosi “Scara Gunners” Ngobese from Ashdown.

Ngobese was known to be one of the most dedicated development coaches who worked with juniors.

According to sources, who asked not to be named, the news has come as a shock and relatives, friends, neighbours, followers and colleagues are asking themselves endless questions about his death.

Ngobese’s sister, Nomkhosi, confirmed that her brother was found hanging in his room on Saturday morning by members of the family.

It is alleged that he hanged himself after an argument with his girlfriend.

On Saturday, we decided to go to his room to investigate after we noticed that he was still not awake. Normally, we are used to him getting up early every Saturday because of the usual soccer fixtures. That’s why we decided to knock on his door and unfortunately we found him hanging,” said his sister.

A friend, colleague and former teammate during his playing days for Ashdown United, Nkosinathi “Mboma” Nxumalo, told The Witness that Ngobese’s death is not just a big loss to the development of junior soccer, but to the entire Ashdown community, his players and uMgungundlovu District.

“I really don’t know where to start. Scara was like a brother and a friend to me. Besides playing together for Ashdown United FC during our young days, we also attended Safa coaching courses together and coached and started our junior soccer academies together.

He was a very humble and down-to-earth person.

He was very passionate, dedicated and committed to the game. He had a lot of youngsters under his wing and coached them every day. He was liked by everybody around Ashdown and was a father figure to many young players. He was not only a coach to them, but loved, protected and also guided them in general life

Nxumalo also said the biggest challenge now faced by the community is to get a suitable replacement for Ngobese in order to keep his legacy alive.

“It’s really going to be a big mission, not an easy task at all and where are we going to get another Thembinkosi ‘Scara Gunners’ Ngobese? You can imagine what all those youngsters are going through,” Nxumalo added.

Safa uMgungundlovu Regional Executive Officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela said Ngobese’s “outstanding and tireless” contribution to development of the game will be sorely missed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed that an inquest docket was opened at Plessislaer Police Station.

Ngobese’s funeral service is scheduled for 10 am on Thursday at the Ashdown Stadium.