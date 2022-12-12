Shocks and surprises define memorable Qatar 2022 World Cup

Carl Peters

The description of Qatar 2022 as an extraordinary Fifa World Cup was underlined over the weekend when resolute Morocco proudly became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the 92-year-old competition.

By ousting the more illustrious Portugal side 1-0 on Saturday, the gallant North African team also became the first Arab outfit to reach the last-four, resulting in celebrations all over Africa and the Middle East.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s headed goal into the Portugese net in the 42nd minute in the Al-Thumama Stadium in the south of Doha was the latest shock in a tournament that had already seen former World Cup champions Germany, Spain and Brazil all pack their bags much earlier than expected.

Fellow former winners Italy had not even qualified for the Qatari showpiece, which itself had come into being as a surprise due to a combination of weather, human rights and football status issues. Before the weekend, African football had only managed to produce one team of World Cup quarter-finalists every decade on average since 1990.

Not surprisingly, the SA Football Association (Safa) was among organisations and individuals who welcome Morocco’s wonderful achievement.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said: “Congratulations to Morocco. A first for Africa, first team in the semifinals of a World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1930. Africa waited for 92 years. Absolutely wonderful. A wonderful achievement for the Confederation of African Football … This is Africa’s best performance at a Fifa World Cup.”

While some fans seemed stunned on social media that the Moroccans were celebrating as Arabs and not just Africans, more enlightened followers explained that there were, rightfully, both geographic and ethnic elements about the big result.

Going forward, there is room for more exciting possibilities in Qatar this week, not least Argentina’s “Little Master”, Lionel Messi, looking to claim his first World Cup trophy and France seeking to become only the third country to successfully defend the World Cup trophy, after Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962.

Luka Modric’s plucky Croatian team will bid for their first title and, of course, Morocco now aim to become the first African team to reach the grand final of a World Cup tournament when they face France in the second semifinal on Wednesday.