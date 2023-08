By Carl Peters

Like last week, South African golfers will shoot for respect and rewards on various circuits this week, but not the U.S. PGA’s select-field BMW Championship.

Their “action areas” include Pretoria, Galgorm and Castlerock in Northern Ireland, Newcastle in England, and Vierumaki in Finland.

Home-based players move from the opening of the 2023 Vodacom Origin of Golf series at Zebula in Limpopo last week to the tee-off of the third and penultimate tournament of the Sunbet Challenge series on the well-established Wingate course in Pretoria on Friday.

They face three rounds of action as they hunt for a share of a R2 million prize pot.

With regards to overseas action, most of the leading “Saffers” will be in the field for Saturday’s start of the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland on the European Tour, otherwise known as the DP World Tour.

Jacques Kruyswijk, who won the Vodacom tournament at Zebula last weekend, is among 11 South Africans down to tackle the Galgorm and Castlerock greens.

Others include Wilco Nienaber, Casey Jarvis, Louis de Jager and Thinus Strydom.

The Northern Ireland event also features a women’s section, and the South African flag will be flown by Casandra Alexander, Nicole Garcia and Lee-Ann Pace there.

Both competitions boast $1,5 (R28,7 million) in prize money.

Further South Africans are set to compete in the England leg of the Asian Tour’s International Series in Newcastle from Saturday.

They are Dean Burmester, Jaco Ahlers, JB Kruger, Ian Snyman and MJ Viljoen.

The purse on the Scott Macpherson-designed course at Close House in the north of England is $2 million (R38,3 million).

Last year’s edition of the event marked the first time the Asian Tour had a sanctioned competition on British shores, highlighting the global aspect of the sport.

Another event in Europe this week sees Dylan Naidoo and Haydn Porteous try their luck in the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge at Vierumäki Resort on the European Challenge Tour, which is a second-tier circuit.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Tour has confirmed, with much delight, that it will again have six tournaments co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour next season (2023/24).

In addition, the domestic circuit’s other tournaments will have a minimum pot of R2 million, which is a boost for home-based players and foreign imports.

The six Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments are the Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club on November 23, Investec SA Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on November 30, Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek on December 7, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at the new La Réserve Golf Links on December 14, SDC Championship on February 29, 2024 and the Jonsson Workwear Open on March 7, 2024.

Venues for the latter two competitions are still to be confirmed.

The Sunshine Tour also features four events that are co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour.

The Sunshine Tour’s Order of Merit points ranking will be sponsored by The Courier Guy, and the top three professionals at the end of the season will receive an added bonus.

A cheque for R500 000 goes to the first-place finisher, R200 000 to second place and R100 000 to third place.

This will be on top of their season’s earnings from various tournaments. Moreover, the leading rookie professional at the end of this current season will receive a bonus of R200000 and the Fortress Rookie of the Year award.

The very latest tour news is that Ockie Strydom will make his Nedbank Golf Challenge debut this year in a field that already includes defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and major champions Justin Rose and Justin Thomas from abroad.