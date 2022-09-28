Smooth sailing at Midmar

Witness Reporter

The Dart 2 Handed National Championships and Hunter KZN Regionals were held at Henley Midmar Yacht Club (HMYC) over the weekend and there was enough high winds for exciting sailing and stiff competition.

Twenty-two Darts and seven Hunters participated in the two respective yacht categories, according to the local club. HMYC sailors Kim Phillips and Noah Clulow, and Johan Slabbert and Cecilia Hogan, took second place and third spot respectively, behind Liam Gunning and Natasha Brown from Stilbaai Yacht Club in the Dart section.

The top three teams in the Hunters were from HMYC, with Paul Changuion and Tim Duguid taking the lead throughout, followed by brothers Anthony and Farrell McMillan, and Tony Cockerill and Kevin Kirkman, taking second and third.

Meanwhile, a high-performance training camp is planned for this weekend at Midmar for youngsters to prepare for the Laser Nationals in December on the Vaal.

Moreover, a learn-to-sail camp is taking place next week during the school holidays, with another planned for December 20-23 and two further camps in January and March.

For more details, contact Alistair Clulow on 084 580 0269 or visit the HMYC website.