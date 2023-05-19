All eyes on season finale

By Witness Reporter

Six weeks after imperious Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the DStv Premiership championship for the sixth time in a row, the issues of qualification for the Caf Champions League, the MTN8 top eight and relegation will be settled on the final day of the 2022-23 season on Saturday.

Seven matches will be played across the land at 3 pm on Saturday, filled with nerves and excitement for players and fans alike.

One Round 30 match has already been played, with Sundowns and relegation-threatened Maritzburg United drawing 1-1 in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

That match was brought forward due to the Brazilians’ ongoing participation in the Caf Champions League, which sees them face Wydad AC from Morocco in the second leg of the semi-finals in Pretoria on Saturday.

The mega-rich Tshwane side will return to the “CCL” next season due to their impressive domestic league success again this season, but which club will join them in the premier continental competition will be known just before 5 pm on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates currently occupy the all-important runners-up slot, but SuperSport United trail them only on goal difference.

The Buccaneers will face AmaZulu away on the final day and need to at least match Matsatsantsa’s result away to Sekhukhune United to lock down second place.

You can correct me if I am wrong, but it is still in our hands to get the second spot when we win next week in Durban, that’s our objective now.

“Hopefully, the Buccaneers [supporters] will fill up the stadium and we can celebrate the second position,” said Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who will also look to complete a cup double by adding the Nedbank Cup to the MTN8 when the former competition’s final is played on May 27.

“Anything can happen [on the final day],” noted SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt. Personally and for the players, it will be a huge disappointment [if we don’t qualify for the Champions League] because they know we stuffed this thing up.”

Sundowns, Pirates, SuperSport, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City are guaranteed to occupy the first five places, with the remaining three spots in the top eight (and qualification for next season’s MTN8) up for grabs. Stellenbosch FC, Sekhukhune and Golden Arrows (all 37 points) occupy spots six to eight, but Swallows FC (37), TS Galaxy (35) and even Royal AM (34) are all in with a shot of sneaking into the top half, depending on the combination of results.

In terms of relegation, Maritzburg are in the safety of 14th place on the log after their midweek draw with Sundowns — one point ahead of Marumo Gallants (15th, relegation playoff berth) and Chippa United (16th, direct relegation) — but the bottom two will have the chance to overtake the KwaZulu-Natal team with their respective matches against Swallows FC (away) and Golden Arrows (home).

Richards Bay (three points clear of the bottom two and without a win since mid-January) could also be drawn into the relegation playoff spot on goal difference depending on their result at home to Royal AM.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League on Thursday announced the nominees for the 2022/23 PSL Awards, which will be a virtual ceremony that is broadcasted live on SABC and SuperSport on Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm.

The prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season award, which is voted for by the 16 Premier Division head coaches, will be contested by Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), and Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Saleng and Williams have also been nominated for the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season category together with Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane. In the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season category, SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt will be up against Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates).

The nominees for the MTN8 Last Man Standing are Monnapule Saleng, Miguel Timm (both Orlando Pirates), and AmaZulu FC midfielder George Maluleka. Youngsters Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United), Relebohile Ratomo (Orlando Pirates), and Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City) were nominated for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season category.

For the Nedbank Cup categories, the Stellenbosch FC pair of Olwethu Makhanya and Devin Titus together with Dondol Stars goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament.

Edwin Gyimah (Sekhukhune United), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), and Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates) will be vying for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize.

DStv Premiership final day fixtures on Saturday, all at 3 pm

Chippa United v Golden Arrows;

Sekhukhune United v SuperSport;

United Swallows FC v Marumo Gallants;

AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates;

Stellenbosch FC v TS Galaxy;

Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City;

Richards Bay v Royal AM.