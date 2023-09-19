Banyana Banyana to take on U.S.

By Witness Reporter

Banyana Banyana landed in the U.S. on Monday to take on two matches against the former World Cup champions.

Banyana have a squad of 21 players available for the games. But Hildah Magaia, Sibulele Holweni and Noko Matlou are not there for various reasons.

Just before the departure on Sunday, coach Desiree Ellis and company welcomed a new sponsor in the form of Shield.

SA Football Association chief executive Lydia Monyepao thanked Shield’s representatives for “raising their hands and coming on board” as official team backers.

The first friendly against the U.S. women takes place at 1.30 am (SA time) on Friday in Cincinnati.

The second match takes place at 11.30 pm on Sunday in Chicago.

There is going to be be coverage on SABC TV and radio channels.