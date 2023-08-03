Bellissima Banyana!

By Jerry Barnes

Banyana Banyana’s stunning 3-2 win against Italy on Wednesday will see them face the Netherlands early on Sunday in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Sporting leaders and prominent figures around the country acted swiftly to congratulate and praise the braveness shown by Banyana Banyana.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan led the praises after coach Desiree Ellis’ gallant charges made history by qualifying for the second round of the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Banyana ready for World Cup

Jordaan said the Sasol-sponsored side had brought joy to millions of fans on the whole continent, not just in South Africa.

Beating Italy … showed the determination, professionalism and focus of the African champions. While we cherish and celebrate this historic moment, we must maintain our focus as we prepare to meet the Netherlands. READ MORE Our viewpoint | Roadworks on n3

“It’s anyone’s game now and this Banyana Banyana side have shown they have what it takes to go places.”

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza praised Banyana Banyana for displaying patience, proving some people wrong, skill, team effort, team spirit, and their never-say-die attitude against the tough Italians. Well done Banyana Banyana!” he said.

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer Makhetha Mzimela said the braveness, unity and sisterhood showed by Banyana Banyana proved that if all the players share a single vision of success, anything is possible.

ALSO READ | Banyana coach is on her way to New Zealand for the Fifa Women’s World Cup draw

Wow! … They went through a lot and a lot was said about them before and during the World Cup, but were able to stand so strongly against all odds to qualify for the knockout stages. This is pure proof that if the entire team is sharing one vision of success, anything is possible.

“You can see that they just forgot about everything they experienced before coming to the World Cup and just thought about their country,” said Mzimela.