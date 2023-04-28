Call for donations to provide youth with soccer gear

By Jerry Barnes

“Soccer mom” and the founder of Ubuntu Boot Project, Leigh Mustard, has joined hands with friends, neighbours, local clubs and businesses to collect soccer boots for young players who can’t afford their own.

The passionate soccer follower and former Savages FC administrator, Mustard said there are many children who are interested in playing soccer, but can’t afford to buy a pair of boots.

She said she once saw youngsters playing without proper boots and being told by the match official that it was not allowed.

What was more heart-breaking was to realise that the referee wanted to kick them out. This is what prompted me to start this campaign.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg’s Savages FC celebrates 140 years

Mustard has been involved at Savages FC for over 10 years, her son being a soccer player, and her having served on the executive committee (Exco) for five years.

“This year, I reached out to local coaches of five teams in the greater Pietermaritzburg area. Having found that there is a dire need for new boots for the children, I have started the Ubuntu Boot Project in partnership with Savages FC,” she said.

So far, from the beginning of March, the ongoing project has managed to collect 64 pairs of second-hand soccer boots, as well as having had significant monetary contributions that enabled the purchase of 53 brand new pairs of boots for various clubs, such as Teenagers United, Umpire FC, Sweetwaters FC and PMB Black Stars FC.

Local business Mustard and Knoesen Chartered Accountants have also played a major role by sponsoring 94 pairs of shin pads. Mustard is appealing to the public to support the drive.

Monetary contributions towards purchasing new soccer boots and shin pads can be paid directly to Savages FC by EFT, using reference BOOTS, and will be earmarked specifically for this project: Savages FC, First National Bank, Branch 22145, Account No: 62217430264.

Drop off points for second hand boots have been set up at Mi7 Hyperstore, at 60 Rosedale Road, Mountain Rise; Collegians Club at 381 Boshoff Street and Mustard and Knoesen, Suite 3 Wembley Views, 3 Wembley Terrace. For more information, contact Mustard on 083 656 1889 or email Savages FC at savagesfootballclub@gmail.com