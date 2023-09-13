‘Hectic’ schedule for Royal AM

By Jerry Barnes

Local PSL side Royal AM are expecting their players to toughen up as they face challenging assignments over the next five weeks. The majority of these games will be away from home for “RAM”.

Of their next five fixtures, the team also known as “Thwihli Thwahla”, will only play at home once. On Saturday, in a 5.30 pm kick-off, they will meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

On September 30, the side will again be away in Old Mokaba Stadium facing Polokwane City.

Only on October 3 will local followers will be able to watch the Pietermaritzburg outfit when they host the reigning Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium in a game scheduled to kick off at 5 pm.

On October 29, RAM will again be away when they travel to play a tough-looking SuperSport United.

Coach John Maduka said he is aware that the coming weeks are going to be a “bit hectic”.

But he said it must be remembered that “all the games are always tough, home or away”, and should be treated with equal respect.

It’s looking tough, yes, but it’s always the case in the PSL. You play home, away… it’s always hard, not easy at all for anybody. You have to go out there, play your heart out and sweat blood

“Also, there are no small teams nowadays in the PSL, all the teams are the same. So, in order to win, or at least earn a point from a match, you have to treat all your opponents with respect and always fight hard,” said Maduka.

He confirmed that there are no new injuries or suspensions in his camp at the moment.

DStv Premiership fixtures

Friday

Moroka Swallows vs Richards Bay — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch — 3 pm

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM — 5.30 pm

Sunday

AmaZulu vs Cape Town City — 5.30 pm