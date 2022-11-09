Hugo Broos picks his Bafana Bafana squad

Witness Reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has a couple of faces that are fairly new to his plans but not necessarily unfamiliar to fans around the country, for the upcoming friendly matches in Mpumalanga against Mozambique and Angola.

The Orlando Pirates midfield duo of Miguel Timm and Monnapule Saleng have made the cut from the preliminary squad announced last week, but U.S.-based striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been dropped.

Timm and Saleng were key players for Bucs when they won the MTN8 title in Durban over the weekend, with Timm earning the man-of-the-match award and Saleng scoring the game’s only goal in a very creative manner against AmaZulu.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba is also in Broos’s picture, as is midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota of Kaizer Chiefs.

The 23-man squad, captained by Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, will gather in Johannesburg this weekend and start preparing to face Mozambique and Angola at Mbombela Stadium on November 17 and 20, respectively.

The matches form part of preparations for the resumption of the Afcon qualifying programme next year.

BAFANA SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi. Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana. Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Monnapule Saleng. Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Fagrie Lakay, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota.

