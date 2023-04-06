‘It’s a cup final for us,’ says Team of Choice

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have a straight-forward mission this week — build on last week’s crucial win in Mpumalanga in the DStv Premiership.

After that gutsy 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday night snapped a six-match winless run for Fadlu Davids’ relegation-threatened men, they require roughly seven points from their six remaining games to stay in the top flight next season.

They pay a visit to Sekhukhune United in Limpopo on Saturday for their second consecutive match on the road, while two of the other games they have left will be against relegation rivals Swallows and Marumo Gallants, so there is still hope for them.

Their fans can expect that they will draw significant confidence from the much-needed victory over the Rockets at Mbombela Stadium last weekend, which featured goals from experienced foreign attackers Jose Ali Meza and Amadou Soukouna, in the first half.

They will also see a need to defend well again this week, while trying to counter-attack their opponents with precision from 5.30 pm on Saturday in the northern province.

“It’s another ‘cup final’ for us, and we hope to get at least one point from it,” said Maritzburg’s managing director and chairperson Farook Kadodia on Wednesday.

“It’s not easy having two away games in a row, but it’s something we knew about right from the beginning of the season when the fixtures came out — we also had to visit Pirates and SuperSport consecutively — and could not change anything.”

In three league meetings to date between Maritzburg and Sekhukhune, there have been two draws and one win for Sekhukhune. On the manpower front, Davids has roughly the same unit available from last week’s clash with Galaxy. That’s because there are no new injuries or suspensions in his camp.

Three of his men who missed recent games through serious injuries remain unavailable — defender Brian Hlongwa, young midfielder Reagan van der Ross and seasoned midfielder Kgotso Moleko.

Meanwhile, the race to join DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League next season continues, with the two Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and Pretoria hopefuls SuperSport United, all sitting on the same points tally at present.

FIXTURES

Friday SuperSport Utd v TS Galaxy – 7.30 pm

Saturday Richards Bay v Golden Arrows – 3 pm Sekhukhune Utd v Maritzburg Utd – 5.30 pm Chippa United v Orlando Pirates – 5.30 pm Kaizer Chiefs v Marumo Gallants – 8 pm

Sunday Royal AM v Stellenbosch – 3 pm Swallows v Mamelodi Sundowns – 3 pm Cape Town City v AmaZulu – 5.30 pm.