By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s “relegation six-pointer” against Marumo Gallants has been moved back to 7.30 pm on Wednesday at Harry Gwala Stadium following a successful battle by the club.

The match was moved to an unusual time of 5.15 pm by the Premier Soccer Soccer (PSL) last week, apparently for television purposes, but the Team of Choice was relieved on Wednesday when the kick-off was restored to the more fan-friendly original time.

The club argued before this latest revision of the starting time that the PSL had added a hurdle to their relegation fight by amending the match’s original kick-off without the club’s consent and did so in the wrong time span.

Club boss Farook Kadodia claimed on Tuesday morning that the PSL had not given the club the required five business days to act on the proposed change, taking the recent public holidays into account.

Moreover, the 5.15 pm kick-off would have spoilt the club’s bid to have a large number of fans come to the game to drive coach Fadlu Davids’ men on against Gallants, said Kadodia.

Maritzburg threatened to get their attorneys involved in the matter. But, fortunately for them, the PSL sent out a note at 5.30pm last night to say the match would take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, after all. Following Swallows’ recent escape, Maritzburg, Chippa and Gallants are the three nervous clubs who remain in danger of the chop from the top flight with three matches remaining.

Davids’ men sit three points behind third-last Gallants and one point behind second-last Chippa, as a result of them having tasted victory on only one occasion in their last 10 fixtures. It is no secret that football at both ends of the pitch have been a huge problem for Davids’ men.

Now, with their room for error having reduced drastically, they have massive pressure to bounce back against a Gallants team whose results in the Premiership and CAF Confederation Cup have improved significantly in recent months after the hiring of experienced technician Dylan Kerr.

While Davids’ men really have to make the most of playing at home, they can also draw some confidence from not having lost to Gallants in their past three meetings. Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Seema’s Chippa will look to arrest an eight-match winless run in the league when they face Richards Bay on Wednesday.

The Natal Rich Boyz have actually had the worst form over the past 10 matches, though, picking up just two points in the period. Interestingly, the same spell has brought Maritzburg only five points and Chippa six, but Gallants 14. However, a fight to the death seems guaranteed because nobody wants to drop to the lower league.

This also seems to apply to a few teams who sit above the relegation zone, but who could discover mathematical trouble by having poor results in the remaining programme. As before, the team that finish last in the Premiership are automatically demoted to the National First Division (NFD), while the champs of the Motsepe Foundation-sponsored NFD gain automatic promotion to the Premiership.

The team that finish second-bottom in the Premiership enter play-offs with the teams that finish second and third in the NFD to determine the second promotion/relegation position linking the two professional leagues.

REMAINING FIXTURES FOR BOTTOM THREE CLUBS:

MARUMO GALLANTS v Maritzburg Utd (a) v Sundowns (h) v Swallows (a) CHIPPA UNITED v Richards Bay (a) v TS Galaxy (a) v Golden Arrows (h)

MARITZBURG UNITED v Gallants (h) v Stellenbosch (h) v Sundowns (a