Maritzburg United in serious danger of relegation after losses

By Carl Peters

Freedom Day football fisticuffs ended with Maritzburg United and Chippa United remaining in serious danger of being axed from the DStv Premiership in the last two positions on the log table.

In the pair of DStv Premiership fixtures that were contested on the public holiday, Maritzburg fell 1-0 to Swallows in Soweto for their 14th defeat of the season, while Chippa went down 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in Gqeberha for their 13th loss of this 2022/23 campaign.

Chiefs, on the other hand, cemented fourth spot and stayed in the race for African football. All four clubs have three games left in the 30-game season that started last August. Before Wednesday’s action at Dobsonville Stadium in the south-west part of Egoli, basement-dwelling Maritzburg had registered one win from their last nine league outings, while possessing the worst goal difference in the 16-team division.

Coach Fadlu Davids said his team had done important homework on Swallows’ make-up, and he saw fit to bring experienced imports Jose Ali Meza and Amadou Soukouna back into an attacking line-up from suspension and the bench, respectively.

But due to their shared relegation worries, the Team of Choice and caretaker coach Musa Nyatama’s Swallows were both desperate to avoid the possibility of there being a fifth consecutive stalemate between the two sides in league clashes.

King Ndlovu prevented an early setback for Maritzburg by stopping a shot from Junaid Sait in the opening minutes, and the goalkeeper was relieved to see Kagiso Malinga waste a good scoring opportunity 10 minutes later in the sparsely-populated Birds “nest”.

But the half-time score of 0-0 was not a massive surprise, based on the proceedings thus far, although Maritzburg might have been slightly more chuffed than their hosts with the possession, goal attempts and passing ratios at that stage. However, Davids’ men continued to trail Swallows in terms of shots on goal in the second period, and a number of substitutions could not produce a goal.

But things changed drastically four minutes from time when foreign striker David Uromi put the Birds ahead with an assist from Tshediso Patjie. It was a deadly blow for Maritzburg. They will have to look for a win against Gallants at home next Wednesday to revive their survival hopes.

In Wednesday’s other fixture in Gqeberha, Lehlohonolo Seema’s third coaching spell at unsettled Chippa began with a costly 1-0 loss to Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Seema took charge after Chippa failed to post a victory in their last five home matches as part of a seven-game winless run in the league.

A lively crowd, dominated by Amakhosi fans, made it to the “Windy City” venue and they witnessed a fairly evenly-balanced first half between two protagonists who were desperate for points for contrasting reasons. But the proceedings were still partly characterised by a lack of clinical play in the attacking areas after the half-time break.

However, the deadlock was broken by a stunning goal from Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez in the 72nd minute. The former Stellenbosch star collected a pass from utility player Reeve Frosler outside the box, made shooting space for himself and fired the ball into the top right corner, out of Chippa goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua’s reach.

Just before the final whistle Chippa had a goal ruled out due to an infringement in the box, which added to their troubles in the nether region of the standings. Chiefs recorded their 13th win of the season. Meanwhile, five league games follow over the long weekend.

On Saturday, Royal AM host Cape Town City at 3 pm, Stellenbosch entertain Golden Arrows at 5.30 pm, and AmaZulu welcome Sekhukhune United at 8 pm. Sunday sees TS Galaxy at home to Orlando Pirates at 3 pm, while Monday features Swallows away to Chiefs at 3 pm