Nowhere to hide as ailing Maritzburg host Chiefs

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s concerned diehards and directors will be desperately hoping that two weeks of strong preparations will bear fruit when coach Fadlu Davids’ men host Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.

This is in addition to modest clubs like Maritzburg always having a natural desire to slay the Soweto giants.

Davids’ relegation-threatened team have had a longer period than normal to prepare for this weekend’s fixture, which is their 23rd of the 30-game league season, because they did not have a Nedbank Cup last-16 appointment last weekend.

That was thanks to a loss to the same opponents they are facing on Saturday when they met in the last-32 of the national knockout competition on home turf at “HGS” on February 10.

In the league, the struggling Team of Choice have gone five matches without a win and have been stuck to second-bottom position in the standings.

But the time they have had since their last disappointing result, a 2-1 loss to Cape Town City at home on March 4, has allowed them to work on attacking and defensive issues that Davids highlighted after City handed them their 11th defeat in 22 outings.

Davids has presumably also spent the time working on the best possible combination to face Chiefs at 8 pm tomorrow in the absence of a few regular performers for varying reasons.

Other highlights of this weekend’s bill are Stellenbosch versus AmaZulu at 7.30 pm today and Orlando Pirates versus SuperSport United at 5.45 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with a massive lead of 30 points at the summit of the 16-team standings, mighty Mamelodi Sundowns need four points from their seven remaining matches to wrap up the championship.

But that target will be reduced should second-placed SuperSport United drop points in coming games.

The race to finish second and join Sundowns in the CAF Champions League next season sees SuperSport United holding a five-point advantage over Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, while Cape Town City are a further point behind in fifth spot, as a result of solid results posted by them lately.

Eric Tinkler’s men from the Mother City are one of the league’s form teams at the moment alongside ninth-placed TS Galaxy and, of course, the Pretoria duo of Sundowns and SuperSport United.

In contrast, 13th-placed Chippa United, 15th-placed Maritzburg United and sixth-placed Richards Bay have had the worst struggles over the past five rounds of fixtures.

The bottom four teams in the standings are separated by just four points, and the bottom five sides by five points, but all of them probably feel there is still time for them to avoid relegation — and it has been a generally unpredictable season to date in any case.

This is while the well-endowed likes of AmaZulu and Royal AM have had mediocre seasons so far and won’t be happy with their places in mid-table.

They will be pushing hard to finish higher up the log before the season ends in May, while fellow KZN outfits Maritzburg and Golden Arrows continue their desperate bids to run away from the nether region of the standings and start afresh next term.

STANDINGS