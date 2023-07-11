Maritzburg United names new coach

By Jerry Barnes

Maritzburg United will be coached by the well-travelled Zipho Dlangalala for its first season in the lower National First Division (NFD), now officially known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

United’s chairperson Farouk Kadodia on Monday confirmed to The Witness that the former Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu assistant coach was officially the new sheriff in town and has signed a 12-month contract with the team.

Kadodia also said Dlangalala’s mandate is to take the Team of Choice back to the elite league.

We are all clear on that. He must take us back to the PSL next season. He is coming on board on a one-year contract and our mission details are very clear about that

When asked why his management went for Dlangalala, Farouk said he believes the new coach fully understands their position and the goals needed to be achieved. Besides being a KwaZulu-Natal-born coach, Dlangalala fully understands the culture of local soccer.

“He is known to be very passionate about development and unearthing new talent. We really believe with the youngsters around the camp, like our Diski team [reserve team], he will be able to bring together a strong team, develop our own players and [take us] back to PSL,” said Kadodia.

Kadodia again strongly voiced his disappointment over the way his outfit was relegated after 20 years in South African professional soccer.

“It was not a good experience at all to see a Pietermaritzburg brand go down like that.

“Although it was mentally draining and heart breaking, it’s a reality; and our focus is now on putting the pieces together and going back to where we belong,” he said.

After taking stock, the Team of Choice may announce a couple of new faces to strengthen their new-look team and campaign in the lower division (Motsepe Foundation Championship).

Last night, Dlangalala told The Witness that it was unfortunate and unfair that a team like United is now going to campaign in the lower division because it was one of the well-supported teams around the Midlands region and it had a great impact on social cohesion.

He said his first task will be to “establish its proper base”.