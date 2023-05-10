Maritzburg United vow to please fans

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s under-par performances have not only sent them to the base of the DStv Premiership standings, but also forced them into confrontations with their fans and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of late.

The not-so “Team of Choice” have two games remaining in their relegation battle, but their diehards are not happy with the charitable way in which points have been given away all season.

They voiced their opinion strongly after last Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Marumo Gallants at Harry Gwala Stadium and, as a result of that, the local club said on Tuesday that the players vow to die with their boots on when they play their last home match, and penultimate for the season, against mid-table Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.

Down the years, Maritzburg’s fans have been applauded for showing their loyalty in numbers at matches, but their frustration at this season’s poor results was vented by a group of them outside the changerooms after the clash with Gallants last Wednesday night.

The result of that game, coupled with Gallants’ 2-0 defeat by Sundowns at the weekend, left Maritzburg three points behind Gallants and Chippa United in the bottom three of the standings. However, Gallants now only have one match left as opposed to the two remaining for Chippa and Maritzburg over the next two weeks.

Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia admitted on Tuesday that the fans’ protest had been on the cards for a while, because of the team’s erratic performances, particularly the manner and frequency of goals conceded.

The truth of the matter is the fans first ‘tackled’ me on the matter a number of times before they tackled the team.

“We understand the situation, but the team promises to give their all in the remaining games. “We have to, have to beat Stellenbosch at home at 3 pm on Saturday to stand a chance of surviving in the league.” The undesirable situation comes from their having won just one of their last 11 matches.

On top of that, Kadodia said they might also have a problem regarding their last fixture against Sundowns in Pretoria next week. It’s scheduled to be part of the final round of games on May 20, but might be brought forward by the PSL to next Tuesday due to Sundowns’ Champions League semifinal commitments.

Kadodia said that in the interests of fair play, it would be better to have the fixture after May 20 rather than before. However, that possibility could have Gallants and Chippa complain on fair play grounds. The date will be confirmed by the PSL shortly.

Meanwhile, Richards Bay and TS Galaxy are only three points clear of Gallants and Chippa and could be in danger of slipping into the play-offs position at No. 15 with the wrong combination of results over the next two rounds.

But as far as Maritzburg are concerned, Fadlu Davids’ side have to score as many goals as possible and concede as few as possible in the two remaining games and then see how the final log table impacts them.

The remaining programme will also confirm Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup berths for next season and MTN8 knockout qualifiers