Maritzburg United’s future in doubt

By Jerry Barnes

Passionate Maritzburg United followers might be forgiven for believing that their players may have failed to deliver on the field of play during the current season and the “number 12 fan” on the stand might do the trick.

Today at 3 pm at Harry Gwala Stadium, United will host unpredictable visitors Stellenbosch and fans are urged to arrive early and fill the stadium to the rafters.

As an additional incentive, all supporters who arrive dressed in blue will be offered a free match ticket at the gate.

The Team of Choice head into the final two matches of the season at the base of the DStv Premiership table — three points behind second-from-bottom Chippa United. United head coach Fadlu Davids this week sounded very positive and insisted that the team’s mission was about getting out of the current situation.

There are two games to go, but we are currently thinking about our next game. The next game is in control and the situation is only about us. It will be all about managing the next game.

“We will be playing against an ambitious team who are interested in making it to the top eight. We are aware of their strength, their speed and it will be about making sure that we don’t concede and score goals.

“We know the importance of it and we’ve been through a lot throughout the season, so firstly, we have had a lot of meetings trying to find solutions on how we can overcome the situation ,” said Davids.

The Team of Choice diehards strongly believe that the current Dstv Premiership League campaign was a heart-breaking one. So far the Team of Choice, after 28 games, only managed to collect 26 points and were able to win only six times this season.

All will be revealed at today’s 3 pm, do-or-die clash against hard-running Stellenbosch at Harry Gwala Stadium. Will the team get the “lucky” breaks to keep the survival campaign alive? They will certainly be hoping for the best and sweating blood to escape the dreaded drop.

The former AmaZulu/ Royal Tigers defender and Sobantu resident Lungani “Masinga” Mchunu says United’s players must not stress about what is happening in other games and how the other teams in front of them are performing , but must concentrate on the task in front of them and just win.

“When times are like they are and you are battling in the relegation zone, you have to stay strong, focused and don’t worry about the others above you or behind you. You also need to know the truth and be clear that the only way to come out of this mess is to win with a good number of goals.

Just go out there, fight until the bitter end … and score … and score. The situation now is only about life and death.

A prominent United supporter, Vuyo Mkhize, said it was unfortunate that the KwaZulu-Natal capital city’s outfit is still battling around the relegation zone with the future looking unsure, but he called on the Blue Army brigade to come out in their thousands and shout for their team at the tops of their voices.

“Although all of us are not happy about the situation, it’s only us as the fans that can save the team. We wish our players good luck and let us all go out there in droves to encourage our team,” said Mkhize