MTN8: Former players pick sides

By Jerry Barnes

Fireworks are expected from the onset when Orlando Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. But favourites Sundowns may eventually win 2-0 at the iconic Durban venue.

This is according to former Brazilians captain Hlompho Kekana, who visited The Witness on Wednesday as part of the MTN8’s trophy tour along with former Wits and Kaizer Chiefs captain Tefu Mashamaite, who believes it’s going to be a tight affair after the 6 pm kick-off on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Maduka eager to see Royal AM bounce back against Pirates

Kekana said Pirates and Sundowns are currently the best teams in the league and are playing entertaining football. However, the reigning champions may struggle to retain the Wafa Wafa trophy.

In addition, the former Sundowns skipper is strongly of the opinion that his team have the edge, being highly experienced and well-balanced in all positions. “The fact is this is a dream final and so far this season both teams are the best.

“Also, their games are always exciting and they play good football. Spectators will definitely enjoy themselves the entire match because it is going to be a cracker of a game,” said Kekana.

“But, I don’t see Pirates beating Sundowns and defending the trophy. My honest prediction is that Sundowns will win by 2-0 and I’m not saying that because it’s my former team, but it’s the reality. Also, remember that Sundowns’ squad is very big and well covered in all departments.”

ALSO READ | Mamelodi Sundowns become the first PSL club to win four championships in a row

Mashamaite feels the match will be very tight, as both sides are going to approach it very carefully.

The former Amakhosi midfielder does not believe that the Brazilians will easily outplay the Sowetans because in a final form “is not an issue”.

“Finals like these are never easy for both teams, and are unpredictable,” he said. “You may say Pirates or Sundowns are on form, but on the day of the final, all those factors do not count.

“The game will be won by the team that makes fewer mistakes on the day, creates more chances and uses them wisely,” added Mashamaite.

Last weekend at Orlando Stadium a dramatic penalty shootout led to Pirates’ exit from the Caf Champions League after they had fought back to level their second preliminary round tie against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy with a 1-0 win.

ALSO READ | Sundowns cruise to MTN8 final

In the domestic league, defending champions Sundowns are again leading the pack by a stretch.

Saturday is going to be only the second time these two sides are meeting in the final of the top-eight competition since it was first played in 1972.

The only other clash in the decider came in 2007 when a Brent Carelse goal handed Sundowns a 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld. The two teams have already met in the DStv Premiership this season. The Brazilians claimed a 1-0 away win on September 20 as Lucas Ribeiro slotted a penalty after 12 minutes.

The league champions have won the last three competitive meetings, scoring four goals and conceding none.

The last time Pirates netted against The Brazilians was in the MTN8 semi-final in 2022, when Monnapule Saleng scored a late third in the 3-0 victory.