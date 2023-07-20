New-look technical team to take up Maritzburg’s post-relegation battle

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s new-look technical team will be forced to use plenty of players on trial in the KZN Premier’s Cup in Durban this weekend as the local club makes post-relegation adjustments.

The technical team members’ names and roles were confirmed by the unsettled “Team of Choice” on Wednesday, but they have only a handful of players who are signed up for the club’s costly drop to the First Division.

For their hopeful fight back to the top league, Zipho Dlangalala has Simo Dladla as chief assistant, Lucky Hlela as goalkeeper coach and Sbusiso Mathonsi as fitness trainer. Lindokuhle Ngubane will serve as video analyst, Cyprian Trollip as second assistant coach, and Lungi Hadebe as biokineticist, according to Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia.

He said only five contracted players remain from the squad that fought relegation unsuccessfully in the DStv Premiership last season, but there are plans to hire many new men in coming weeks before the new season begins officially.

However, the squad going to the Premier’s Cup exhibition event on Saturday will be far from the finished product. In fact, he said many of the players going there will be looking to impress head coach Dlangalala and company in a bid to earn a contract from the club.

“We only have a few players left from last season’s squad because we have had to release plenty of players for financial reasons, mainly due to First Division clubs getting a much smaller monthly grant than Premiership clubs from the Premier Soccer League,” Kadodia said.

We had to clear as many as possible from their Premiership-level contracts, otherwise we faced a massive wage bill this month.

“We have a lot of players on trial at present and we will also sign others, knowing we need to create a squad that is good enough to fight for promotion back to the Premiership in the coming season.”

Maritzburg are due to face fellow First Division outfit Milford in one of two “quarter-finals” in the Premier’s Cup at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont at 2 pm on Saturday. The semi-finals and final will take place at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday.

The winners of the Maritzburg-Milford encounter will meet the victors of AmaZulu versus Royal AM in the second semi-final at 11 am. The first semi-final at 9am on Sunday features Golden Arrows and Richards Bay, with the final set for 4 pm.

No prize money is on offer in the six-team affair, but each club will receive a “preparation fee” of R831,000 from the provincial government, to not only participate in the tournament but also to help with other pre-season preparations.

Meanwhile, in addition to them now having a lower status, Maritzburg were stunned this week when the municipality switched allegiance to Royal AM for top-flight football business.

Both clubs are set to use Harry Gwala Stadium (HGS) this season, but Royal AM will enjoy priority and a major financial grant from the city in a three-year deal, according to reports.

Kadodia said on Wednesday that time will tell whether his club’s fans also jump ship to Royal AM to continue experiencing DStv Premiership football at HGS