‘Not over yet’ for Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

A stubbornly optimistic Fadlu Davids said repeatedly in recent weeks that “it’s not over yet”, in reference to Maritzburg United’s survival bid in the DStv Premiership.

Well, it certainly isn’t, because the young coach’s oft-erratic team are going to the PSL Play-offs for another chance to avoid the costly drop from the top flight rather than suffering automatic demotion after the last round of league games over the weekend.

Davids’ dogged determination, coupled with a sudden improvement in his side’s defensive make-up for the last two games of the season and other favourable results in the same period, ensured that Maritzburg finished in second-last position in the final standings on Saturday, while Marumo Gallants suffered immediate demotion by ending right at the bottom of the 16-team log table.

Davids has since gone abroad for a week to start a major coaching certificate, but his boss, Farook Kadodia, on Sunday responded in a practical way about his team’s position in the soon-to-be-held play-offs.

He said: “It has been a tough season, as everybody knows.

“We gave away so many early Christmas gifts in the form of goals to opponents that the situation could have been worse for us. But now we have another chance to avoid relegation, and we must make full use of it.

“We would like to thank all those who supported us during our struggle, and we hope the players remain fully focused for the play-offs even though their holidays are getting reduced by us being involved in the play-offs.”

Had they scored two more or conceded two fewer goals during the 30-game Premiership programme, the Midlands outfit would have finished just ahead of Chippa United in the standings after the last round of games on Saturday and escaped relegation completely.

They probably have a clear memory of which games those goals could have been avoided in, as Kadodia ‘Not over yet’ for Utd Playoffs present another chance for Team of Choice to avoid the drop from top flight football suggested.

But, if it means anything, Davids’ men will play their opening fixture and closing match of the play-offs on home turf — against Casric Stars on May 31 and Cape Town Spurs on June 14, respectively.

Their two middle games of the series will be on the road in a backto-back manner — first to Spurs on June 3 and then to Stars on June 10.

According to the Premiership statistics, Maritzburg finished the season with the third-worst home record (17 points from 15 fixtures), and posted the fourth-worst away record (13 points from 15 outings).

Chippa set the very worst home record, but had an average away record that helped their cause. Gallants recorded the fifth-worst home record, but the very worst away record that sealed their fate.

An ironic statistic is that the three clubs each housed one player who finished in the top 10 of the scorers’ chart. But Gallants arguably look more silly than Maritzburg in the eyes of critics right now because the equally-modest Limpopo outfit could have used some of the energy they expended in the Caf Confederation Cup in the Premiership, but they did not, and it cost them dearly on Saturday.

Their admirable semi-final finish in the African second-tier tournament has practically become worthless now. It should serve as a cautionary tale for other clubs in future, while Maritzburg also search for ways to have a brighter future.

DStv Premiership Top Scorers:

12 goals – P. Shalulile (Sundowns), K. Mayo (CT City)

11 – M. Saleng (Pirates)

10 – E. Ighodaro (Chippa), B. Grobler (SuperSport), R. Chivaviro (Gallants)

9 – J. Mendieta (Stellenbosch), I. Rayners (Stellenbosch), C. Mailula (Sundowns)

8. A. Soukouna (Maritzburg)