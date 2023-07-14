Premier’s Cup: KZN teams gear up

By Carl Peters

The KwaZulu-Natal government will again be helping professional football clubs from the province to prepare for the upcoming PSL season by staging the KZN Premier’s Cup in Durban next weekend.

First played in 2011, the six-team exhibition tournament is set to start at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on July 22 and climax at Princess Magogo Stadium on the next day, it was announced at a launch function at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday.

Like before, the participating teams will not receive any prize money, but rather a “preparation fee” of R831 000 from the provincial government for the weekend’s action and start of the new season. This comes from a total budget of R6,5 million for this ninth edition of the five-game event, where spectators will enter the venues for free, as usual.

According to the draw done during Thursday’s function at the iconic “MMS”, two “quarter-final” matches at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium next Saturday, July 22, will see AmaZulu versus Royal AM at 11 am, followed by Milford versus Maritzburg United at 2 pm.

The two matches winners will meet in the second semi-final at Princess Magogo Stadium at 11 am the next day. Milford’s owners took over the running of Uthongathi FC in the National First Division recently. The first semi-final features Golden Arrows and Richards Bay at 9 am, with the final set for 4 pm.

The acting head of the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Thobile Sifunda, said yesterday that the aim of the tournament remains the same in terms of trying to help the clubs get ready for the new season and boosting the level of the game in the province.

Once again, all matches will go to penalties and not extra-time in the event of a stalemate. Last year, the main action was staged at Harry Gwala Stadium and the winners were Royal AM. The year before, the climax was held at Chatsworth Stadium and the champions were the now relegated Maritzburg United