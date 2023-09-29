Pressure on Royal AM

By Jerry Barnes

Royal AM will be looking at options to help them bounce back to winning ways when they play Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The Harry Gwala-based, ever-trending outfit looked a bit unstable and baffled at home when they went down 1-0 to Sekhukhune United on September 20.

RAM’s defence battled when under pressure against their last visitors, and the goal scored against them was scored in the first 18 minutes, but failed to recover or equalise in front of their fans.

These days, it must be a dream of all their passionate supporters and other pundits to see their fortunes change, especially in the next game.

Besides being on a mission to find their winning rhythm, the other huge challenge is that the head coach John Maduka has to deal with is two injuries — to his captain and centreback Lesego Manganyi and left winger Levy Mashiane.

Manganyi picked up an injury during their home clash against Sekhukhune United and was replaced.

Mashiane’s injury seems to be a longer one and has been nursing it for a while now.

Maduka says an injury to any player in the side is always a concern because players always bring in different roles to the team and dimensions to the game, adding that they are missing them. The coach also believes that although the injuries are also a “big worry”, his main concern is to go back to the winning ways and he knows it won’t be easy away in Limpopo.

I agree it won’t be an easy one and these days all the games are tough. Besides the usual story about the unbearable heat in Limpopo province, playing away will always be a challenge, especially against Polokwane City

“Our plan will be to play the game to win and we are also aware that it won’t be just a walk in the park,” said Maduka.

His men are still sitting in 10th spot after playing seven games. They won only two, lost three times, played two draws and have had 10 goals scored against them. On Friday night, another coastal outfit, AmaZulu, will be visiting Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium.

On Sunday, another KwaZulu-Natal outfit, Richards Bay, will be visiting TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

Meanwhile today at 7.30pm, local NFD team Maritzburg United will be hosting Magesi FC at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

Some South African teams will also be playing African matches this weekend. Sundowns will host Bumamuru in the Champions League on Saturday after creating another milestone in the domestic league in midweek.

After they came from behind to beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at Atteridgeville, they recorded their 32nd unbeaten match in the league, stretching back to September last year. It beats the old mark of 31 league games without defeat set by Kaizer Chiefs between January and November 2005, as highlighted by SuperSport.

Sundowns also matched Chiefs’ PSL-era record of eight successive wins from the start of the season, which they set in 2014, despite making seven changes to their line-up from the weekend’s cup win over AmaKhosi.

It means they have 24 points from their opening eight games and already opened up a runaway lead at the head of the standings.

But the overall record for longest run from the start of the season still belongs to Chiefs, who went won 17 successive games from the start of the 1991 season before Bloemfontein Celtic brought their run to an end.

DStv Premiership

Fixtures:

Friday

Moroka Swallows v AmaZulu — 7.30pm

Saturday

Cape Town City v Cape Town Spurs — 3pm

Polokwane City v Royal AM — 5.30pm

Sunday

TS Galaxy v Richards Bay — 3.30pm.