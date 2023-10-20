Royal AM hit by controversial, off-the-field incidents

By Jerry Barnes

Premier Soccer League followers will be interested to see how Royal AM’s (RAM) directors and coach John Maduka intend to keep the team motivated and focused on their game following recent controversial, off-the-field incidents.

A few weeks before the start of the current Dstv Premiership season, RAM were banned by Fifa for two transfer windows for failing to settle the contract with their former striker Samir Nurkovic, who took the matter to Fifa.

ALSO READ | DA takes on Msunduzi, Royal AM

Despite the negative outcome, the Harry Gwala Stadium-based outfit fought hard via the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Club president Shauwn “MamMkhize” Mkhize said the player was dishonest by arriving during the pre-season with an injury. She said they believed him without doing medical check-ups.

The matter between RAM and Nurkovic is still ongoing. To make matters worse, it was this week widely reported thatthe business mogul and socialite Mkhize has been ordered to pay a massive amount in unpaid taxes.

In normal sporting circumstances, and if all these allegations are found to be true, no team can stay focused and be successful. No coach would want to work under so many “dark clouds” hanging over his outfit.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s decision to sponsor Royal AM facing opposition

So far, after eight games, RAM have played two draws and lost four times, only managing to collect eight points. On Saturday, RAM will visit Sekhukhune United in the new Carling Knockout last-16, at 8.15 pm at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The Limpopo-based outfit are unlikely to be kind hosts to RAM.

RAM manager Richard Makhoba told The Witness that he “won’t comment or entertain other controversies”, adding that his team are ready for the game Saturday.

Please don’t bring up other issues that are not about soccer. If you are speaking about our readiness, we are ready and we will win the game against Sekhukhune

All 16 teams in the top flight were drawn to battle it out in the Carling Knockout Cup, which sets the tone for the new Carling Black Label Cup to be played on January 6, 2024, at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League is “deeply saddened” by the death of former Orlando Pirates captain and Bafana Bafana assistant coach, Phil “Mr Jones” Setshedi.

A moment of silence will be observed in his honour ahead of this weekend’s Carling Knockout, DStv Diski Challenge, and Motsepe Foundation Championship matches.

CARLING KNOCKOUT FIXTURES:

Friday

7.30 pm: Orlando Pirates v Cape Town Spurs

Saturday

3 pm: Golden Arrows v Cape Town City

3 pm: Chippa United v Stellenbosch

6 pm: Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu

8.15 pm: Sekhukhune Utd v Royal AM

Sunday

3 pm: Richards Bay v Moroka Swallows

6 pm: SuperSport United v Polokwane City