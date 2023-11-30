Soccer tournament to honour the late Kay Parus

By Jerry Barnes

As the saying goes, cows will come and go but the bull will always stay behind in the kraal.

One of the most decorated local soccer administrators, Kay Parus, may have died, but his sporting spirit will always remain in our minds and hearts, especially when passionate sports followers visit local sport facilities such as Northdale Stadium, Newholmes Grounds, Protea Sport Centre, Harry Gwala Stadium and its outer fields.

Parus displayed genuine dedication and passion for sport and was always available to lead any sporting event around the city. He was among the local administrators who played a big role in putting together several organisations.

ALSO READ | Death of ‘Matewu’ Nene a blow for uMgungundlovu soccer fraternity

According to a statement sent by Rajen Chinaboo, a local administrator and organiser of the event to honour Parus, the late administrator was a pillar of local sport.

“An individual who flew the banner of non-racial sports in our community. He was a well accomplished player of the Hillview Football Club, and served as president, founder of the Hillview Easter Soccer Tournament, secretary of the Northdale Cricket Union, captain of Hillview Football Club, the records clerk of the PMB and District Netball Union, secretary of Northern Suburbs Football Association, and founder of the Newholmes Football Association,” read the statement.

He was instrumental in the reaffiliation of Maritzburg United to the South African Soccer Federation Professional League in 1988. He served as the director and PRO for the club …

“With many an accolade behind him, the Newholmes Football Association, in conjunction with the Parus family, will be hosting the Kay Parus KO Cup Tournament in honour of him.”

The tournament starts on Thursday and the finals will take place on December 8, followed by a grand presentation on December 9. For more details, contact Rajen Chinaboo at 083 631 1286.