Team of Choice in battle for survival

By Carl Peters

There is a rocky road ahead for the deeply-troubled men of Maritzburg United. Richards Bay on home soil, Swallows away, Marumo Gallants at home, Stellenbosch at home and, finally, Mamelodi Sundowns away.

Those five “cup finals” lie ahead for Maritzburg in the DStv Premiership until May 20, after they fell to the base of the standings over the weekend.

Their 1-0 loss to mid-table Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday evening was, ominously, their fifth defeat from the last six rounds of action and 13th loss for the season.

Moreover, coach Fadlu Davids’ team have the worst goal difference in the 16-team division by far. That’s because they scored 19 goals and conceded 35 in the 25 matches played to date.

As Davids has said, his men will have to be more focused and accurate on both sides on the pitch, in addition to having great heart, in their remaining matches to avoid the costly drop to the lower division.

As things stand, the bottom four clubs are separated by four points, with all having five games left in this 2022/23 league campaign.

Maritzburg and Gallants both sit on 24 points, but Maritzburg have that much weaker goal difference that puts them in last place officially.

Those two sides are lying two points behind Chippa and four adrift of Swallows, while AmaZulu find themselves in the very unsettling situation of being only one point ahead of Chippa in 12th spot.

Tomorrow sees two rescheduled matches — Golden Arrows versus Sundowns, and Gallants versus Chippa — both at 7.30 pm.

This means the points situation is going to change again, but Maritzburg roughly require seven from their remaining games to survive.

Due to the Nedbank Cup coming into the spotlight next weekend, Maritzburg’s next league assignment will take place on April 21, against off-form Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Since two of their other games will be against Swallows and Gallants, they also have to make the most of those, especially if they wish for complete safety and avoid a play-offs position.

However, Gallants’ last three fixtures seem to be the most intriguing as those feature Maritzburg (away), Sundowns (home) and Swallows (away).

It is apparently going to be a fight to the death, with the latest coaching change at Chippa seeing Kurt Lentjies replaced by Siyabulela Gwambi as caretaker coach.

Meanwhile, the race to join Sundowns in the Caf Champions League next season sees Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United sitting on the same points tally at present, with five games remaining.

Chiefs are two points behind in fourth place, while fifth-placed Cape Town City are a further six points adrift and do not seem to have a realistic chance of finishing second.

One of the remaining fixtures will pit SuperSport against Chiefs, while Amakhosi and Bucs are still seeking Nedbank Cup glory, which comes with a place in the Caf Confederation Cup in addition.

REMAINING FIXTURES FOR BOTTOM FOUR CLUBS

SWALLOWS

v Stellenbosch (a) v Maritzburg Utd (h) v Kaizer Chiefs (a) v Royal AM (a) v Marumo Gallants (h)

CHIPPA UTD

v Marumo Gallants (a) v Kaizer Chiefs (h) v Richards Bay (a) v TS Galaxy (a) v Golden Arrows (h)

MARUMO GALLANTS

v Chippa Utd (h) v SuperSport Utd (h) v Maritzburg Utd (a) v Mamelodi Sundowns (h) v Swallows (a)

MARITZBURG UTD

v Richards Bay (h) v Swallows (a) v Marumo Gallants (h) v Stellenbosch (h) v Mamelodi Sundowns (a)