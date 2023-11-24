Tricky outing for KZN teams

By Jerry Barnes

The supporters of KwaZulu-Natal teams such as Royal AM, AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and Richards Bay are keeping their fingers crossed for positive results this weekend.

All the four Zulu Kingdom PSL teams are facing tough, tricky and outright dangerous opponents.

The Pietermaritzburg-based DSTv Premiership team Royal AM (RAM) will be travelling to Cape Town to face struggling Cape Town Spurs at DHL Cape Town Stadium in a game scheduled for 5.45 pm Saturday.

Usuthu are at home and will host the hard-running Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30 pm. Richards Bay will meanwhile face the high-profile Orlando Pirates at Umlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium at 3.30 pm. On Sunday, Abafana Bes’thende will face Cape Town City at 5.45 pm at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

RAM’s trip to Cape Town will be an important one as both sides are battling for consistency. Thwihli Thwahla, as the club is known, is currently at number 14 on the DSTV Premiership table. After 11 fixtures, they have only won three games, drawing twice and losing six times.

They have only managed to score nine goals, while 16 goals have been scored against them. RAM have so far collected only 11 points. In her official statement recently, RAM’s president Shauwn “Makhize” Mkhize indicated that the team’s management and technical bench are working hard for better results.

Together with our technical team, we will continue to find a winning formula as we aim to cement our place in a decent top half of the DStv Premiership log standing

Whatever trick that RAM’s head coach John Maduka may try against the Capetonians, he will be aware that a win will make a huge difference at the bottom of the log.

Struggling Spurs are also expected to come out spitting fire and throw everything at the visitors.

They are currently in the last position of the log. After 11 outings they only managed to win once and lost 10 times. They found the net only nine times, let in 22 goals (goals scored against them) and since the start of the season, they only managed to collect three points.