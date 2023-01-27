United eye more points

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s “Operation Revival” sees them looking to clinch a club record four-match winning streak in the DStv Premiership when they visit unsettled Chippa United in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The local outfit have jumped to 12th spot in the 16-team standings through victories over Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Marumo Gallants over the past three weeks, under the guidance of recently-signed coach Fadlu Davids.

But the Team of Choice have never enjoyed a four-match winning run in league business, such has been their inconsistency down the years.

They only posted a four-match winning streak in league and cup action combined a few seasons ago, during Davids’ previous spell with them.

However, they are in good spirits at present and Davids will also be happy to have at least one extra player in his selection pool for this weekend’s trip to the Eastern Cape in view of defender Bonginkosi Makume having recovered from a leg injury, according to club boss Farook Kadodia.

Davids will have an extra option available to him should Kwame Peprah, the Ghanaian attacker taken on loan from Orlando Pirates recently, receive his new work permit on Friday. If not, Peprah will probably make his debut for Maritzburg next Friday when Davids’ team host AmaZulu in the Premiership at Harry Gwala Stadium, before they turn their attention to a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash with Kaizer Chiefs seven days later at the same venue.

As things stand, Davids’ men lie five points clear of last-placed Marumo Gallants, three points ahead of both Stellenbosch and Swallows, and one point clear of TS Galaxy in the bottom five positions. Their goal difference, however, still looks pathetic and this suggests that Davids will keep calling on his team to be extremely focused at the back and front of the field throughout the proceedings.

Of course, he and his men will be happy to see their rivals continue to struggle for “three-pointers” in the league.

In stark contrast to log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns eyeing a record-extending 14th consecutive victory this weekend, Marumo Gallants have gone seven matches without a win and Stellenbosch are on a nine-game winless run.

The Birds have enjoyed one victory from their last six matches and only two from their last 13 assignments. TS Galaxy have recorded a single “three-pointer” in their last 15 league fixtures, while 10th-placed Chippa are on a seven-match winless run.

“While that might look good for us, we have to focus on our own games,” said Maritzburg’s Kadodia on Thursday.

If we can win three more matches fairly soon, we won’t have to worry about relegation anymore and can then possibly start thinking about a top-eight finish to the season

At the other end of the standings, the “gentlemen’s section”, the mighty Sundowns sit 19 points clear of second-placed Richards Bay, 21 points ahead of third-placed SuperSport United, 24 points clear of fourth-placed Pirates, and 25 points ahead of fifth-placed Sekhukhune.

But with more than one-third of the 30-match season still remaining, the situation looks lop-sided and in need of “repair” by the administrators to improve competition for the future. Sundowns’ next hurdle in their record campaign is an improved Sekhukhune, who make a visit to Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Kicking off the round of games tonight is a Cape Town derby between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City, while Sunday’s hefty bill includes a KZN derby between Richards Bay and AmaZulu, along with young Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane being under pressure to get a win over visiting Royal AM following a three-match losing streak.

FIXTURES

Today

Stellenbosch v Cape Town City — 7.30 pm

Tomorrow

Mamelodi Sundowns v Sekhukhune Utd — 3.30 pm

Swallows v SuperSport Utd — 5.30 pm

Marumo Gallants v Orlando Pirates — 8 pm

Sunday

Richards Bay v AmaZulu — 3.30 pm

Chippa Utd v Maritzburg Utd — 3.30 pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Royal AM — 5.30 pm

TS Galaxy v Golden Arrows — 5.30 pm