Waiting game for relegation-threatened Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

Over the past six days, Maritzburg United pulled up their socks and revived their survival bid in the DStv Premiership by gathering a total of four points from two matches they were expected to lose against stubborn Stellies and mighty Mamelodi Sundowns.

Now, it’s a waiting game for the Midlands outfit to see where they end up on the final log table around 5 pm on Saturday.

“It’s obviously a tough situation for the club and our players,” said Maritzburg chairperson Farook Kadodia on Wednesday.

The guys were relieved at still having a chance to avoid relegation after drawing 1-1 with Sundowns in our last league game in Pretoria last night, following the 1-0 win we had against Stellenbosch at home on Saturday.

“But now anxiety has taken over, because we can’t control what’s going to happen in the final round of league matches on Saturday, when we won’t be playing. You can imagine that the players are currently wondering whether their season is virtually over already or they need to think of the play-offs as a possibility.”

To be completely safe from relegation, Maritzburg need both Chippa and Gallants to lose on Saturday, which is far from guaranteed but not impossible at the end of a season that has been very unpredictable beneath the sterling job done by multiple champions Sundowns.

Chippa host Golden Arrows in the Eastern Cape, while Gallants travel to Swallows in Gauteng, following their Confederation Cup assignment yesterday. But if one of Maritzburg’s two rivals lose in Saturday’s 3 pm programme, the Team of Choice will go to the play-offs for another chance to stay in the top flight.

Of course, they will be automatically relegated should Chippa and Gallants both pick up points this weekend, because Maritzburg have the worst goal difference of the lot.

Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars have booked play-offs berths by finishing second and third respectively to newly-crowned National First Division champions Polokwane City, who earned the only automatic promotion ticket available in the Motsepe Foundation-sponsored league.

Kadodia admitted that it would be tough to expect both Chippa and Gallants to lose this weekend, but his team are trying to remain positive, having done solid work against Stellies and Sundowns.

Before last Saturday’s Amadou Soukouna-inspired win over Stellies at Harry Gwala Stadium, Maritzburg had won just one of their 11 previous games.

That forced them down to the base of the standings, but now they are one point clear of the drop zone and they are praying the situation at least stays that way after Saturday’s programme.

The round of games will also feature climaxes to the races for African and MTN8 berths.