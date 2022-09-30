Solid Banyana side for Australia friendly

Sport Reporter

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has picked what she believes is a strong squad to face Fifa 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia in a friendly international in London on October 8.

She says the door is not closed to any player and those who did not make this squad can still work their way back into contention in the months before the World Cup.

Ellis is using the match as part of her preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

ALSO READ | Banyana Banyana off to London to face Australia

Meanwhile, a school from an underprivileged area, Umvuzo Secondary, will represent uMgungundlovu District for the provincial championships of the Kay Motsepe Cup in Newcastle on Friday.

Based in France, next to Richmond Road, if the team excels in Newcastle, they will qualify for the Kay Motsepe Cup’s national finals in Gauteng next month. The team’s hopes rest on the likes of Sibonelo Zondi as captain and Manelisi Mathe as goalkeeper, as well as Sanele Ndawonde and Mthobisi Sithole.