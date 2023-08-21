South African Council on Sport commemorates 50th anniversary

By Carl Peters

Old members and supporters of the South African Council on Sport (Sacos) commemorated 50 years since the organisation was formed at a gathering in Durban on Sunday.

The event at Sastri College followed others elsewhere in the country and was designed to remember Sacos’ role as the sports wing of the struggle for liberation and to highlight current issues in the country.

A former president of the organisation, Frank van der Horst from the Western Cape, was among the speakers on the day, while one of the convenors, Dr. Bugsy Singh, said it was a “very emotional, riveting and dignified” gathering of about 200 people.

Such was the occasion that some of the guests spontaneously got up to speak about things that happened in the past, about the many injustices.

With “No normal sport in an abnormal society” as it’s mantra, Sacos also played a role in the shunning of apartheid-based sport on the international stage during its existence from 1973 until 2005.

Awards, commemorative medals and mugs were handed out on Sunday, according to Singh.

“All the people spoke very well and some of them, like Van der Horst, were extremely informative in explaining politics’ impact on sport,” he said.