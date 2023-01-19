South African golfers get their 2023 duties underway

Carl Peters

South African golfers start the year in earnest this week via competitive action on the American and European circuits.

After a single “Saffer” featured in one of three tournaments in Hawaii or the Middle East over the past three weeks, there are 16 men and two women from “Mzansi” listed to tee-off in contests on the European Tour, U.S. PGA and LPGA collectively from Wednesday.

The European set-up, which is branded as the DP World Tour these days, is staging the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates and there are 10 South Africans in the field.

ALSO READ | ‘Foreign hunters’ at lucrative golfing events

This hefty group comprises Zander Lombard, Oliver Bekker, JC Ritchie, Louis de Jager, George Coetzee, Thriston Lawrence, Jacques Kruyswijk, Oliver Strydom, Hennie du Plessis and Justin Harding.

The competition’s prize fund is $9 million (approximately R153 million) and the players will know that this compares very favourably with standard American tournament purses, because it forms part of a special Rolex Series of events. The PGA, meanwhile, features The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California and the prize fund is $8 million (R136 million).

The South Africans listed in the field are Dean Burmester, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, MJ Daffue, Dylan Fritelli, Garrick Higgo and Erik van Rooyen.

They are essentially the ones still using their American playing cards after some of their more illustrious compatriots jumped ship to the super-lucrative LIV Golf breakaway tour last year.

On the women’s scene, South Africa’s current top professional, Ashleigh Buhai, and Paula Reto are down to compete in the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida.

The prize purse is $1,5 million (R25 million) for this season-opening contest of the LPGA at the Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista in the “Sunshine State”.

ALSO READ | Indoor Hockey World Cup organisers promise a ‘masterclass’ event

In addition to players named already, several other golfers from South Africa will continue to seek rewards on less illustrious circuits and the seniors tour this year.