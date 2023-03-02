South African golfers join PGA action

Carl Peters

South African golfers have got reduced offerings this week as a result of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour both having a short recess.

There isn’t LIV Golf action on the go either, but the U.S. PGA Tour unusually features two concurrent tournaments from Thursday, while South African women are competing domestically and in Singapore.

After last week’s tournament at Humewood in the Eastern Cape was part of heavy golf action internationally, the Sunshine Tour will resume next week with the Mediclinic Invitational at Centurion Country Club in Gauteng.

The European Tour also resumes next week in the form of a Kenyan tournament that starts a three-week “Africa swing” also featuring South Africa.

LIV Golf’s season-opener in Mexico last weekend will be followed on March17 by a Tucson competition in the U.S., while the two U.S PGA’s events teeing off on Thursday are the lucrative Arnold Palmer Invitational and more modest Puerto Rico Open.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is housed at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, a private golf resort owned since 1974 by the great Palmer in a suburb southwest of Orlando in Florida, and its prize fund is a handsome $20million (approximately R367million).

Three South Africans are listed in its current field — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and 23-year-old Garrick Higgo.

Some 1900 kilometres further south, the Puerto Rico Open is happening at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande and the purse there is $3,8 million (roughly R70 million).

Erik van Rooyen and MJ Daffue carry the South African flag in that tournament, which was won by compatriot Branden Grace in 2021 and American Ryan Brehm last year.

Meanwhile, the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore features Ashleigh Buhai and Paula Reto from the “Rainbow Nation” seeking shares of a $1,8 million (approximately R33 million) prize fund.

The event tees off on Thursday morning at Santosa Golf Club for its 15th edition, while the Joburg Ladies Open goes into round two at Modderfontein GC on Thursday with players from a wide range of countries because it forms part of the Ladies European Tour.

Its prize fund is €300,000 (roughly R5,5 million).