South African golfers on the hunt for merit and moola

By Carl Peters

South African golfers will be manoeuvring for merit and moola across various tours this week, with the equivalent of over R500 million up for grabs overall.

This extremely handsome sum stems mainly from LIV Golf being part of this week’s action, which also includes tournaments on the Sunshine Tour and European Tour before excitement for next week’s Ryder Cup takes over.

Last week featured just as much play, and the best result from a South African point of view was arguably Hennie du Plessis’ tied-for-10th in the BMW PGA Championship in England, while Kyle Barker won the Vodacom Origins tournament in the Western Cape.

The Sunshine Tour’s PGA Championship tees off at St Francis Links in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, with a R2 million prize pot.

St Francis Links was voted the “Best New Course” in South Africa in 2007, and has since ranked as one of the top 10 courses in the country consistently.

It is a Jack Nicklaus Signature course and hosts four rounds of play from tomorrow until Sunday for the home-based players.

Thursday also sees the start of the French Open, while LIV Golf’s Chicago kick-off follows a day later.

The French Open has a healthy number of South Africans forming part of its field at Le Golf National’s Albatros Course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of central Paris.

Among them are Thriston Lawrence, Louis de Jager, Wilco Nienaber and Tristen Strydom.

The purse there is €3 million (R60,65 million), thanks to a sponsorship from Cazoo, an online used-car retailer based in London.

The far more lucrative LIV event at Rich Harvest Farms’ par-71 course in Chicago sees 48 players compete over 54 holes of stroke play from Friday to Sunday.

Its purse is a staggering $20 million for an individual competition and $5 million (R94,6 million) for a simultaneous team event.

The winner of the individual play pockets $4 million and the top team will get $3 million.

The South African team, as at previous LIV events this season, comprises Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Charle Schwartzel, who will also seek individual honours.

This “Stinger” group currently sit third in the overall team standings, with a couple of events remaining on the super-rich LIV schedule for 2023.

As usual, several other South African hopefuls will be involved in more modest competitions in other parts of the world this week, including Japan, Switzerland and Taiwan.

But the U.S. PGA is officially in recess this week as some of its stars prepare for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, next week.