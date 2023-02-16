South African golfers will be hoping for another weekend of great results

Carl Peters

South African golfers can draw much inspiration from last weekend’s great outcomes when they tee off in tournaments across various tours on Thursday.

It was a “Double Delight” for the game in this country when Ockie Strydom fired a course-record final round at Laguna National to clinch the Singapore Open crown and Oliver Bekker became only the third person to win the Dimension Data Pro-Am twice at Fancourt in George last Sunday.

It was Strydom’s fourth big win of his career, and Becker’s eighth professional title.

ALSO READ | Plenty of rewards on offer for SA’s top golfers

Thursday’s main tee-offs are at the Thailand Classic in Bangkok on the European Tour, Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles on the U.S. PGA Tour, SDC Open in Bela Bela on the Sunshine Tour, and International Series Qatar in Doha on the Asian Tour.

The Thai event is the second of the European Tour’s current Far East “swing” and this also means that Bangkok’s Amata Spring Country Club will be a second home to plenty of South African golfers for the next few days.

Amata Spring is said to have one of the most spectacular holes in world golf, as its signature par-three 17th features Asia’s only floating island green and is only accessible by a short boat trip beneath the striking Amata Castle.

The purse there is $2 million (approximately R36 million) and just under one dozen South Africans are listed in its field, including Thriston Lawrence and George Coetzee.

In contrast, only three “Saffers” are down to contest the Genesis Invitational at LA’s Riviera Golf Course.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo and Dylan Frittelli will be eyeing a share of the $20 million (roughly R358 million) prize fund.

ALSO READ | Over R300million up for grabs as golfing season heats up

There is greater money available at PGA events this year, thanks to strong competition from the breakaway LIV Golf circuit.

Meanwhile, the SDC Open at Bela Bela’s Zebula Golf Estate & Spa in Limpopo is the third of four co-sanctioned tournaments between the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour this season, aside from those linked to the main European Tour.

This means that it carries points towards “The Road to Mallorca”, which is the order of merit of the Challenge Tour and climaxes on the Spanish island this year.

The SDC Open carries a purse of $350 000 (about R6 million, due to a weak rand).

Back in Asia, the inaugural International Series Qatar at Doha Golf Club has South Africa’s Justin Harding and Charl Schwartzel as headline participants.

This is not a huge surprise due to the two players’ links to LIV, which has tentacles in the fledgling International Series launched by the Asian Tour last year.

What’s more, Harding is not a stranger in Doha because he secured his maiden European Tour title there in 2019 by winning the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

He and Schwartzel will be joined by eight compatriots in Qatar’s capital this morning, and the prize fund there is $2,5 million (approximately R44,5 million).

ALSO READ | South African golfers get their 2023 duties underway

The Middle East is also home to a big women’s competition this week.

The Saudi Ladies International in King Abdullah Economic City by the Red Sea features several South Africans, including Ashleigh Buhai and Lee-Anne Pace, hunting for pieces of a relatively massive “pie” of $5 million (roughly R90 million).