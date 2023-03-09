Strong South African lineup for Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Carl Peters

South African golfers are chasing rewards and glory on the two main international tours and the domestic circuit this week.

They are in the mix for the first of three tournaments that the European Tour will be having in Africa this month, The Magical Kenya Open, as well for the U.S. PGA’s third consecutive event of its current Florida “swing”, The Players Championship.

ALSO READ | South African golfers join PGA action

This is while the domestic Sunshine Tour is boasting the staging of the Mediclinic Invitational at Centurion Country Club and the Investec South African Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club.

As many as 21 South Africans are listed in the field for Thursday morning’s tee-off of The Magical Kenya Open on the well-established Muthaiga greens in Nairobi, where Absa Bank is the proud sponsor of a $2 million (approximately R37 million) prize fund.

South Africans involved in tournament

The strong group of “Saffers” includes Oliver Bekker, young Jayden Schaper, Justin Harding, Shaun Norris and Brandon Stone.

Three other South Africans will be involved in the week’s most prestigious and most lucrative tournament, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli and Garrick Higgo will be eyeing a slice of the $25 million (roughly R460 million) purse from Thursday.

There would have been a higher number of players from “Mzansi” contesting golf’s “fifth major” this week had several of them not defected to the breakaway LIV circuit, which resumes next week in Tuscon, U.S.

On the domestic scene, the Mediclinic Invitational in bustling Gauteng and SA Women’s open in the beautiful Constantia Valley in the Cape both go into the second round on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Bid to promote golf development in Pietermaritzburg

The men’s tournament carries a prize fund of R2 million and its title favourites include Ockie Strydom and George Coetzee.

For the 30th edition of the SA Women’s Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and Sunshine Ladies Tour, former champion Ashleigh Buhai, defending champ Lee-Anne Pace and Lily May Humphreys of England are among the favourites for honours.

The prize fund there is €320 000 (approximately R6,2 million).