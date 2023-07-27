South Africa’s top golfers head to their happy ‘hunting grounds’

By Carl Peters

Nkonyeni Golf Estate in Swaziland and TPC Twin Cities in the U.S. are the main “hunting grounds” for South African players this week.

Nkonyeni plays host to the FNB Eswatini Challenge on the Sunshine Tour from Thursday until Saturday, with R2 million at stake.

The tourist destination will typically be invaded by South African golfers, but Swaziland does have plenty of representatives in its headline domestic competition among the many imports from Southern Africa and elsewhere.

Good news for the participants is that the prize money has been doubled since last year, when Jaco Prinsloo from South Africa claimed a wire-to-wire victory with an aggregate score of 12-under par for the three days of action.

Meanwhile, TPC Twin Cities in Minneapolis is hosting the 3M Challenge on the U.S. PGA Tour from Thursday until Sunday.

It is the penultimate regular tournament before the FedExCup playoffs and features five South Africans who all have American exemptions this season.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo, Dylan Frittelli, Erik van Rooyen and MJ Daffue form part of a field of 156 players vying for a total purse of $7,8 million (R138 million).

The eventual winner will pocket $1,404 million (R24,7 million), which is 18% of the extremely decent pot, the runner-up $850 200 (10,9%) and third-place finisher $538 200 (6,90%) on Sunday.

The prizes get flattened a bit in the event of ties, as usual.

According to the PGA Tour, because the 3M Open marks the second-last event of the FedExCup regular season, players will be aggressively chasing spots in the top 70 to earn FedExCup Playoffs berths.

As part of this set-up, Thursday’s field includes Justin Thomas, who added the event to his schedule after missing the cut at The Open in Britain, and last week’s Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, who is now full PGA Tour member.

The European Tour is on a short break, while two of South Africa’s leading female golfers, Ashleigh Buhai and Paula Reto, tee off in the prestigious Evian Championship in France on Thursday.

As much as $6,5 million (R115 million) is on offer there.