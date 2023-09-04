Springboks ‘in high spirits’ as they arrive in Toulon

By Witness Reporter

The Springboks arrived at their Rugby World Cup base “in high spirits” in Toulon on Sunday after a 10-and-a-half-hour overnight trip by ferry from Corsica, according to SA Rugby.

Coach Jacques Nienaber said the squad was looking forward to kicking off their 2023 campaign against Scotland next Sunday in Marseille, following a productive one-week training camp on the Mediterranean island.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Rugby World Cup

“We had a great ferry trip, which was a unique experience for the team, and we are thrilled to finally be in Toulon for the World Cup,” said Nienaber in a statement.

It was an overnight trip, so the players managed to get good rest and we are now officially in World Cup mode. We ticked the boxes we wanted to from a training perspective in Corsica and we’ll return to the field raring to go on Tuesday. It feels surreal to be here. We’ve been working toward this goal for four years and we are now officially one week away from playing our first match.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the group and the team is completely aligned in terms of what we have to do if we want to be successful in France.”

The coach, according to SA Rugby, said the team’s preparations for the match against Scotland were well under way and that they would continue the hard work on and off the field this week to ensure they are ready for the challenge on Sunday.

“We said from the outset that we would approach the tournament one match at a time, and the hard work behind the scenes to prepare for the Scotland clash started in Corsica already,” he said.

ALSO READ | Eben “The Enforcer” Etzebeth named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year

“They are ranked fifth in the world, and we know what they are capable of, so it’s vital that we hit the ground running from our first training session.